Thursday, Feb. 16
>Teen board games at Library
Teens are invited to North Branch Area Library’s new teen space for board games, a scavenger hunt, and free pizza and snacks from 6-7:30 p.m. The library is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch. For more info, go to ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Thursday, Feb. 16
>Dance at Chisago Senior Center
Jerry Bierschbach will play at a senior dance held from 1-4 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center, which is located at 38790 6th Avenue in North Branch. Admission is free and all are invited. A light lunch will be served at intermission of the dance at a cost of $7. For more information, contact the senior center at 651-674-8658.
Friday, Feb. 17
>Dino Dig at Cambridge Library
Kids ages 4 and up will learn about dinosaurs, the science behind finding dinosaurs, and much more. Registration is required for two sessions, with the morning dig from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and the afternoon dig from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Registration can be made on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The Cambridge Library is located at 111 Dellwood St. N in Cambridge.
Friday, Feb. 17
>4-H B-Bop overnight
Isanti and Chisago County youths in grades three through six can learn about livestock at this overnight starting at 5:30 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, located at 2248 313th Ave NE in Cambridge. This event also includes Livestock Quality Assurance & Ethics, which is required for youths planning to show animals at the state fair. For more information, contact Cora Rost at rostx034@umn.edu or 763-689-1810.
Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19
>Play Inc Arts presents Big Fish
Play Inc Arts presents Big Fish, the musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace that became a film directed by Tim Burton. It tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest, and his relationship with his son Will, who is about to have a child of his own. Performances are Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18, starting at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and seniors; they are available online at showtix4u.com or at the door. For more information, go to https://playincarts.org/.
Saturday, Feb. 18
>Snow Fest at Wild River State Park
Youths in grades three and up are invited to Wild River State Park, located at 39797 Park Trail in Center City, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn about state parks. Snowshoeing, skiing and community building with fellow youths around the state are on the agenda. Cost is $10 per person; registration is available at 4-H Online or https://extension.umn.edu/event/2023-snow-fest. For more information, contact Jenny Steward at stew0780@umn.edu or 651-277-0150.
Saturday, Feb. 18
>Kids Day at Braham Event Center
Youths are invited to get some exercise from 9 a.m. to noon, with activities including a bouncy house, crafts and a cake walk as well as bikes, trikes, balls and slides, and more. Suggested donation is $1 per person at the door; please bring indoor shoes to wear. Pre-registration is available at https://www.brahamcenter.org/upcoming-events/141-kids-open-gym-5.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
>Dementia caregivers help at Library
Dementia caregivers can learn about community resources, post-diagnosis planning, and care for self and others during an education session start at 1 p.m. The session will be led by Collette Colucci from Family Pathways at the North Branch Library, which is located at 6355 379th St. Registration opens Feb. 21 at ecrlib.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fair Grounds from 2:30-4:30 p.m., or until food runs out. If the weather is deemed unfit to provide food (too cold or too much snow), it will be announced on KBEK, posted on the CSFD website and/or on the Fairground marquee. Please do not park on the streets near the fairground, nor enter the fairground prior to 1 p.m. If you have not registered in 2023 you will have to re-register, therefore please remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle and will be loaded in your truck or hatchback of your vehicle.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
>Birding in Costa Rica
The Wild River Audubon Chapter is hosting a Birds & Beer event at the Uncommon Loon in Chisago City starting at 7 p.m. Joe Sausen, expert birder and nature photographer, will be presenting “Birding in Costa Rica.” Sausen will explain how to use the newest tools making it easier to keep track of birding experiences. All are welcome to attend this free event.
Thursday, Feb. 23
>Kids Day at Braham Event Center
Youths are invited to get some exercise from 10 a.m. to noon, with activities including a bouncy house, crafts and a cake walk as well as bikes, trikes, balls and slides, and more. Suggested donation is $1 per person at the door; please bring indoor shoes to wear. Pre-registration is available at https://www.brahamcenter.org/upcoming-events/142-kids-open-gym-6.
Thursday, Feb. 23
>Thyng sings at Chisago Senior Center
Braham native Jenni Thyng will present a concert inspired by Valentine’s Day starting at 6 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center, which is located two blocks east of Highway 61 in downtown North Branch, then one block south at 38790 6th St. The event is sponsored by We R Able and is free, but donations will be cheerfully accepted. Please call 320-358-3616 for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 25
>Master Gardener at Cambridge Library
Award-winning author and biologist Heather Holm will present a discussion on local plant communities from 10-11:30 a.m. Everyone welcome to the discussion, which will be held in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the library, which is located at 111 Dellwood St. N. in Cambridge. There is no registration necessary. For more information call 763-689-7390, visit ecrlib.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Sunday, Feb. 26
>Wedding Event at Braham Event Center
The “Sip & See” Wedding Event will take place from 1-4 p.m. for brides, mothers of brides, friends of brides, and partners, of course! Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne and visit with local area wedding vendors. Admission is free, but those who pre-register will be eligible for cash drawings, VIP bag, and other perks. Pre-register at https://www.brahamcenter.org/upcoming-events/135-braham-event-center-sip-see-wedding-fair-2.
