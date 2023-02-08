Thursday, Feb. 9
>Anderson at Chisago Senior Center
We R Able invites area residents to a concert featuring Jim Anderson, who performs a variety of genres, starting at 6 p.m. The concert will be held at the Chisago County Senior Center, which is located at which is located at 38790 6th Ave. in North Branch. Donations will be cheerfully accepted at the door for We R Able, which provides programs for adults with disabilities in the Rush City and North Branch area. Please call 320-358-3616 for more information.
Thursday, Feb. 9
>Learn about seed germination
Robin Trott will present, “Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Starting Seeds starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge. Trott is the University of Minnesota Extension Horticulture Educator in Douglas County. A Zoom option also is available; please call 763-689-8254 for more information.
Friday, Feb. 10
>ECM farm transfer workshop
Nathan Hulinsky of the University of Minnesota’s Extension Office will lead a workshop on farm transition and estate planning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pine County Historical Society, located at 6333 HC Andersen Alle in Askov. The workshop is free and lunch will be served; to register, go to https://extension.umn.edu/event/east-central-minnesota-farm-transfer-workshop.
Saturday, Feb. 11
>Rush City polar plunge
The 7th Annual Fire & Ice Lions Lunge will be held on the ice in front of Flickabirds Resort from 10 a.m. to noon. The event, which is presented by the Rush City Lions and Rush City Fire Department, allows entrants who raise $75 per person to take the plunge. For more information, email @ fireandicelunge@gmail.com.
Saturday, Feb. 11
>Create valentines at Rush City Library
All ages are invited to create valentine cards from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Rush City Library, which is located at 240 W. 4th St. in Rush City. All supplies will be provided; young children will require adult assistance, and children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling. No registration necessary. For more info, go to ecrlib.org, call 320-358-3948 or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Saturday, Feb. 11
>Play Inc Arts presents Big Fish
Play Inc Arts presents Big Fish, the musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace that became a film directed by Tim Burton. The musical opens at 7 p.m. at the Hardy Performing Arts Center located at Cambridge-Isanti High School. Other performances are Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and seniors; they are available online at showtix4u.com or at the door. For more information, go to https://playincarts.org/.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
>North Branch Chamber luncheon
The monthly North Branch Chamber luncheon will be held at North Branch Area High School from noon to 1 p.m. The featured speaker will be Jason Ziemer, Community Development Director for the city of North Branch, and lunch will be catered by the Pro-Start Culinary Program at North Branch High School. To register, go to https://northbranchchamber.com/chamber-luncheon-registration/.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
>We R Able Valentine’s Day crafts
We R Able invites area residents to activate their creativity and join Tuesday Crafts with Sue in the art room at North Branch High School, which is located at 38175 Grand Ave., from 6-8 p.m. The program is accessible and open to the general public. For more information, call 320-358-3616.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
>Storytime at Rush City Library
The Rush City Library will host a storytime for children ages 3-5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more with library staff and volunteers. This storytime program will take place on the first and third Wednesday of the month through February.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
>North 65 Chamber luncheon
The North 65 Chamber of Commerce February Chapter luncheon will feature Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey giving his “State of the City” address. The event begins at 11:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church with a luncheon catered by Walker Methodist Levande. Cost is $15; register at north65chamber.com.
Thursday, Feb. 16
>Teen board games at North Branch Library
Teens are invited to North Branch Area Library’s new teen space for board games, a scavenger hunt, and free pizza and snacks from 6-7:30 p.m. The library is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch. For more info, go to ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Friday, Feb. 17
>Dino Dig at Cambridge Library
Kids ages 4 and up will learn about dinosaurs, the science behind finding dinosaurs, and much more. Registration is required for two sessions, with the morning dig from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and the afternoon dig from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Registration can be made on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The Cambridge Library is located at 111 Dellwood St. N in Cambridge.
Friday, Feb. 17
>4-H B-Bop overnight
Isanti and Chisago County youths in grades three through six can learn about livestock at this overnight starting at 5:30 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, located at 2248 313th Ave NE in Cambridge. This event also includes Livestock Quality Assurance & Ethics, which is required for youths planning to show animals at the state fair. For more information, contact Cora Rost at rostx034@umn.edu or 763-689-1810.
Saturday, Feb. 18
>Snow Fest at Wild River State Park
Youths in grades three and up are invited to Wild River State Park, located at 39797 Park Trail in Center City, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn about state parks. Snowshoeing, skiing and community building with fellow youths around the state are on the agenda. Cost is $10 per person; registration is available at 4-H Online or https://extension.umn.edu/event/2023-snow-fest. For more information, contact Jenny Steward at stew0780@umn.edu or 651-277-0150.
