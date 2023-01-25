Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once every other month.
Thursday, Jan. 26
>Baby storytime at Cambridge
Join Ms. Elizabeth from Early Childhood Family Education for a baby storytime at the Cambridge Public Library at 9:30 a.m. through March 9. Each storytime will include reading, singing, and playing. This program is recommended for newborns up to 23 months. We will meet in the Discovery Center, located in the children’s area of the library. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Thursday, Jan. 26
>Wire & Wood at Chisago Senior Center
Wire & Wood will perform at the Chisago County Senior Center starting at 6 p.m. Troy Heling and Mike Triplett will sing rock and roll, some country, and a few traditional sing-along songs at the Senior Center, which is located at 38790 6th Ave. in North Branch. The event, which is sponsored by We R Able, is open to the public. For more information call 320-358-3616.
Friday, Jan. 27
>Braham Red Cross blood drive
The Braham Event Center will host a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The American Red Cross is offering a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona to those who donate blood or platelets. To book a time at the Center, which is located at 655 8th St. SW, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Friday, Jan. 27
>Cambridge Red Cross blood drive
New Hope Community Church, located at 33030 Vickers St. NE in Cambridge, will host a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The American Red Cross is offering a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona to those who donate blood or platelets. To book a time, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Saturday, Jan. 28
>Cambridge Winter Festival
The Cambridge Winter Festival will be held at Central Green Park, which is located at 1455 Fern St. S in Cambridge, from 2-6 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring ice skates to enjoy the ice rink; or bring a sled to enjoy the sledding hill. The warming houses will be open, and visitors will be able to make s’mores on a bonfire, enjoy vendors, dog sledding, food trucks and music.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
>Eating healthy tips for seniors
Rahsa Bale, SNAP Outreach Specialist and Chisago County Age Well Coalition member, will offer tips and tricks on how to make healthy eating choices on a budget as well as cover resources available to seniors facing food insecurity. This event will be held at the Cambridge Public Library, located at 111 Dellwood St. N. in Cambridge. Registration required; to register, go to ecrlib.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
>Storytime at Rush City Library
The Rush City Library will host a storytime for children ages 3-5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more with library staff and volunteers. This storytime program will take place on the first and third Wednesday of the month through February.
Thursday, Feb. 2
>Building bricks at North Branch
The North Branch Area Library will offer an opportunity for kids ages 5 and older to build with Lego bricks and other materials from 10:30-11:15 a.m. This will be held at the community room of the library, which is at 6355 379th St. in North Branch. Please register every child who intends to build; to register, visit ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Feb. 4
>Mosaic heart craft at North Branch
The North Branch Area Library will offer an opportunity to build mosaic hearts using beads, tiles and broken plates starting at 1 p.m. This event for those ages 14-older will be held at the community room of the library, which is at 6355 379th St. in North Branch. Please register by visiting ecrlib.org.
Thursday, Feb. 9
>Anderson performs at Senior Center
We R Able invites area residents to a concert featuring Jim Anderson, who performs a variety of genres, starting at 6 p.m. The concert will be held at the Chisago County Senior Center, which is located at which is located at 38790 6th Ave. in North Branch. Donations will be cheerfully accepted at the door for We R Able, which provides programs for adults with disabilities in the Rush City and North Branch area. Please call 320-358-3616 for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 11
>Rush City polar plunge
The 7th Annual Fire & Ice Lions Lunge will be held on the ice in front of Flickabirds Resort from 10 a.m. to noon. The event, which is presented by the Rush City Lions and Rush City Fire Department, allows entrants who raise $75 per person to take the plunge. For more information, email @ fireandicelunge@gmail.com.
