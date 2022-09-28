Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Friday, Sept. 30
>Wellness in the Workplace
The Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services Workforce Development Board will host this virtual event from 9 to 11 a.m. The focus is on reclaiming work-life balance, setting healthy boundaries and learning effective conflict resolution approaches. For more information. contact Lori Kampa at lkampa@cmjts.org or register at https://tinyurl.com/mtrfbwtx.
Friday, Sept. 30
>The Ski Jumpers author at Cambridge
Peter Geye, the author of the novel The Ski Jumpers, will be at the Cambridge Public Library starting at 7 p.m. Geye will answer questions and sign copies of the book. No reservations are required at this event, which is free to the public.
Friday, Sept. 30
>Southern Gospel Concert
The Journey New Life Church is hosting a free Southern Gospel Concert featuring Jeremy and Jamin Hart starting at 7 p.m. The church is located at 601 Heritage Blvd NE in Isanti.
Sunday, Oct. 2
>Hayride for Food Drive
The 13th annual Hayride for Food Drive will take place from 1-5 p.m. at 2675 337th Ave. NE in Cambridge. There will be a handicap-accessible hayride, face painting, games and activities, a silent auction and a raffle. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit families in need. To donate or volunteer, please call 612-209-4469 or 763-243-3408 or email bbbloomgren@q.com.
Sunday, Oct. 2
>Faith Lutheran Fall Fest
Faith Lutheran Church will be hosting its annual Fall Fest, which features a sit-down dinner with meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, roll and dessert. The meal, which will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., costs $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-10, and free for children 5 and under, and takeout is available. The church, which is located at 2nd Ave and Main St., also will sell $2 raffle tickets for items including local gift certificates and gift baskets, a quilt, and more. Proceeds will go to the Faith Caring Fund.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
>Isanti County Senior Day Out
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Triad is sponsoring a Senior Day Out from 8:30 a.m. to 3;30 p.m. at the Braham Event Center. The event, open to all East Central Minnesota seniors ages 55 and older, includes a variety of presentations on topics of interest to seniors. Lunch will be provided, and the day will close with entertainment by Alive and Kickin’ Senior Rock Stars. Please register by calling 763-691-2411 or emailing lisa.lovering@sheriff.co.isanti. The cost is $20 to cover lunch and entertainment.
Thursday, Oct. 6
>East Central Baby Cafe Grand Opening
The East Central Baby Cafe will hold its grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the cafe, which is located at the Cambridge-Isanti Adult Enrichment Center, 540 5th Ave. NW in Cambridge.
Thursday, Oct. 6
>All about tree at Cambridge Library
Isanti County Parks Director Barry Wendorf will discuss the various types of trees in our area starting at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library. The event will be held in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the library, and refreshments will be served afterwards. There is no registration and no charge to attend, and all ages are welcome.
Saturday, Oct. 8
>Otter Trotter Run at Wild River
The 10th Annual Otter Trotter 5K Fun Run will be held at Wild River State Park in Center City. Cost is $20 for entries before Oct. 1 and $25 after that time, including race day. Awards will be given to the top finishers in each age group as well as those under age 12. For more information, go to https://www.stcroixsplash.org/event/wild-river-run-otter-trotter-5k-run/.
Saturday, Oct. 8
>Star Wars Read Day
The Cambridge Public Library will host Star Wars Read Day from 10 a.m. to noon. Activities include in-person characters, Star Wars-themed games, light saber classes and more. No registration is necessary; for more information, contact Kirsten at cambridge@ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Oct. 8
>North Branch Library book sale
The North Branch Public Library will host its semi-annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s community room. The library is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch.
