The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
>Lego Derby at Rush City Library
The Rush City Public Library will sponsor a Lego Derby, offering Lego bricks to create things that “Go!” and offering prizes for the winners. The event will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. at the library, located at 240 W. 4th St. in Rush City. The event is recommended for ages 6-12, and contestants are asked to leave personal Legos at home because all materials will be provided. For more information, call 320-358-3948.
Monday, Jan. 2
>Growth Mindset Parenting Summit
A free virtual event called, “Growth Mindset Parenting Summit: A Revolutionary Strategy to Grown a New Future” will begin this day and continue through Jan. 22. The summit, led by Proeun and Amy Doeun of Rush City, is designed to offer parents vision, tools and resources to make lasting change with their children. for more information, click on www.growthmindsetparentingsummit.com or contact Amy at 651-270-3658 or amy@amydoeun.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
>Teen Book Club at Cambridge Library
Pizza ‘n’ Books is the Teen book club series hosted by the Cambridge Library. From 3-4 p.m. the group will discuss the book, “All These Bodies” by Cambridge-Isanti graduate Kendare Blake at the Discovery Center. This event is recommended for ages 13-18; registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
>Storytime at Rush City Library
The Rush City Library will host a storytime for children ages 3-5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more with library staff and volunteers. This storytime program will take place on the first and third Wednesday of the month through February.
