Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Thursday, Nov. 3
>Bingo at North Branch Library
The North Branch Friends of the Library invite the public to bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. The event, which is recommended for ages 8 and up, requires registration on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The North Branch Area Library is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch.
Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5
>Fall book sale at Cambridge Library
The Cambridge Public Library will hold its quarterly book sale in the Opportunity Room, which is near the main entrance of the library. The sale opens Thursday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., continues Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., then finishes on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the book sale will support future library programs.
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5
>IMAGE Art Show
Artists from Chisago and Isanti counties will take part in the 35th Annual IMAGE Art Show. The event, which is sponsored by the East Central Regional Arts Council, will be held at the Grand Event Center, 2025 Rowland Road, in Mora. It will be open to the public on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5-8 p.m., then on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the show, email image@acrac.org.
Friday, Nov. 4
>Rush City “After Hours”
Rush City’s Bountiful Boutiques will host a special free event from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chucker’s Spare Room. Rachel Bigelow and the Heritage Players will provide tunes from the Andrews Sisters, and there will be door prizes, half-price bottles of wine, chocolates, games and shopping specials. All proceeds from the silent auction, games and more will benefit the Rush City Food Shelf. The public is invited to this free evening of fun.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6
>Rush City Pop-Up Boutique
The Eighth Annual Rush City Pop-Up Boutique will offer an array of hand-crafted good from more than 40 local artists, cooks and crafters. The Boutique starts Friday from 3-7 p.m., continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then finishes Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Using a passport that you can pick up at your first location, you can stop at all six locations to become eligible to receive a gift basket. The locations are Postively 4th Street, Raven’s Nest, Hunting Widows Boutique, Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl, Back 40 Market and Wayne’s Greenhouse and Gifts. The local food shelf will benefit from vendors at this boutique, For more information, check out Facebook at rushcitybountifulboutiques.
Saturday, Nov. 5
>Oxlip Church holiday market
Oxlip Free Evangelical Church, located at 4770 County Road 5 NW in Isanti, will host a holiday market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will be there, along with crafts and baked goods for sale. A lunch also will be available for purchase along with coffee. For more information, call Pam at 612-532-8429.
Sunday, Nov. 6
>COVID-19 vaccine clinic
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will set up at Isanti County Government Center from 2:30-4 p.m. The clinic is open to those ages 6-11, and Moderna Primary Series and Bivalent boosters will be available. To register for an appoints, visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/clinic/search, then enter 55008 for the zip code ans select 5 miles for “search within.”
Monday, Nov. 7
>Rush City schools honor vets
Rush City schools will honor veterans in an all-school celebration at the high school gym starting at 9 a.m. The band and both the high school and elementary choirs will perform, and all area veterans are invited to the ceremony.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
>Fish Lake Lutheran Pork Dinner
Fish Lake Lutheran Church, located at 43353 Cedarcrest Trail in Harris, will host a pork dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. The menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn cole slaw, pickled beets, rolls with butter and dessert along with milk, apple cider and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under the age of 5. For more information, go to www.fishlakelutheran.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
>Braham COVID-19 clinic
This COVID-19 clinic will be held at the Braham Event Center, located at 655 8th St. SW, from 4-6 p.m. To register for an appoints, visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/clinic/search, then enter 55008 for the zip code and select 5 miles for “search within.”
Friday, Nov. 11
>Veterans Memorial dedication
The public is invited to the dedication ceremony of a new veterans’ memorial in North Isanti Baptist Cemetery, which is located at Palisade St NE in Cambridge. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. with an American Legion honor guard, flag-raising ceremony, speakers and refreshments. For more information, call the church at 763-689-3576.
Sunday, Nov. 13
>Turkey bingo in Rush City
The Rush City Pool Committee is sponsoring turkey bingo at Chucker’s Bowl and Lounge in Rush City starting at 2 p.m. Ten rounds of bingo will be played for prizes such as two bikes, 11 turkeys and 10 pies, along with several others. Those who bring a food shelf donation will receive a raffle ticket good for a chance to win at family day pool pass. Proceeds from this event will help purchase additional equipment for the Rush City Aquatic Center.
Sunday, Nov. 13
>Chili & turkey bingo in Isanti
The Isanti Knights of Columbus will host a chili dinner along with turkey and ham bingo at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW in Isanti. Chili will be served starting at 5 p.m. at a cost of $4 per bowl. Bingo will start at 6 p.m.; cards will sell at 50 cents apiece and 3 for $1.
Sunday, Nov. 13
>MEC fall event
Missionary Evangelism to Correction’s Fall Event will be held at Lakes Free Church in Lindstrom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. They will be showing the movie, “Sabina: Tortured for Christ” about Sabina Wurmbrand, who helped found the ministry The Voice of the Martyrs. The event also will include testimonies from ex-inmates and volunteers. Admission is free; please RSVP at www.mecjailministry.com or email mec@usfamily.net or call 651-408-1300.
