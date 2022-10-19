Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Thursday, Oct. 20
>Chisago Senior Center dance
Squeezy Miller will provide the old time dance music at the Chisago Senior Center, which is located at 6th and Maple in North Branch. The cost is $5 and includes lunch and door prizes.
Thursday, Oct. 20
>Pizza ‘n’ Books Teen Club
All teens ages 13-18 are invited to the Cambridge Public Library for a chance to chat with other teens about books while eating pizza! The Pizza ‘n’ Teens Book Club will meet in the Discovery Center at the library at 3 p.m. The pizza is limited, so registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
Friday, Oct. 21
>Princess Prom
The Cambridge Ambassador Program will host a Princess Prom at Cambridge Middle School from 6-8 p.m. There will be a Grand March at 6:15, then dancing to music from Party Patrol DJ. The earlybird cost is $35 per couple, and $10 for each additional princess, and $45 per couple at the door. To register, go to the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page. For questions, call 612-991-1687 or email lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 22
>Ornaments at North Branch Library
Learn how to design your own unique star ornaments using beads, buttons, glass, ceramics and rocks at this event, held from 1-2 p.m. All supplies will be provided for those ages 14 to adult. Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Oct. 22
>Childrens Costume Party at Isanti VFW
Isanti VFW Post 2735 will host a children’s costume Halloween Party from noon to 1:30 p.m. The party will include a best pumpkin design contest, with prizes awarded for the most creative design and the best carved and decorated. VFW Post 2735 is located at 410 Railroad Ave SE in Isanti.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
>Isanti County COVID-19 vaccines
There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted on the upper level of the Isanti County Government Center, which is located at 555 18th Ave. SE in Cambridge, from 2-4 p.m. To register for an appointment, visit https://prep-mod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/clinic/search, then enter 55008 for the zip code, then select Option 5.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
>Isanti County Triad meeting
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office invites Isanti County senior citizens to the next Triad meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. in the new community center at Pine Village. Sheriff Chris Caulk will talk about his career at the meeting, which is free to attend for Isanti County seniors. For more information, contact Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering at 763-691-2411.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
>Braham budget town hall
The city of Braham will hold a Town Hall meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th St. SW. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed 2023 budget and levy. It provides an opportunity for city residents and business owners to ask questions and provide feedback.
Friday, Oct. 28
>Stand Against Child Abuse Gala
The North Star Family Advocacy Center will sponsor its inaugural Stand Against Child Abuse Gala at the Braham Event Center. Patty Wetterling is the featured speaker, with music provided by The Cactus Blossoms. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner starting at 6 p.m. There also will be a silent auction, with proceeds to benefit The Advocacy Center. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4ub32rz5. For more information, call 763-252-6120.
Saturday, Oct. 29
>Trick ‘r Truck at Recovering Hope
Recovering Hope Treatment Center will host its annual Trick ‘r Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Recovering Hope, which is located at 2031 Rowland Road in Mora, is looking for support from the public, whether it is financial donations, bringing a vehicle, volunteering or manning a resource table. The event itself will feature kids activities, construction vehicles, costumes, music and more. For more information, contact Sadie Broekemeier at 763-242-1400 or sadie@recoveringhope.life, or Patti Miller at 763-245-7886 or patti.miller@co.kanabec.mn.us.
Saturday, Nov. 3
>Bingo at North Branch Library
The North Branch Friends of the Library invite the public to bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. The event, which is recommended for ages 8 and up, requires registration on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The North Branch Area Library is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch.
Friday, Nov. 4
>Rush City “After Hours”
Rush City’s Bountiful Boutiques will host a special free event from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chucker’s Spare Room. Rachel Bigelow and the Heritage Players will provide tunes from the Andrews Sisters, and there will be door prizes, half-price bottles of wine, chocolates, games and shopping specials. All proceeds from the silent auction, games and more will benefit the Rush City Food Shelf. The public is invited to this free evening of fun.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6
>Rush City Pop-Up Boutique
The Eighth Annual Rush City Pop-Up Boutique will offer an array of hand-crafted good from more than 40 local artists, cooks and crafters. The Boutique starts Friday from 3-7 p.m., continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then finishes Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Using a passport that you can pick up at your first location, you can stop at all six locations to become eligible to receive a gift basket. The locations are Postively 4th Street, Raven’s Nest, Hunting Widows Boutique, Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl, Back 40 Market and Wayne’s Greenhouse and Gifts. The local food shelf will benefit from vendors at this boutique, For more information, check out Facebook at rushcitybountifulboutiques.
