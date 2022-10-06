Thursday, Oct. 6
>All about trees at Cambridge Library
Isanti County Parks Director Barry Wendorf will discuss the various types of trees in our area starting at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library. The event will be held in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the library, and refreshments will be served afterwards. There is no registration and no charge to attend, and all ages are welcome.
Friday, Oct. 7
>Red Cross blood donations
New Hope Community Church, located at 114 Dahlin Ave. NE in Isanti, will host a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment, please call 1-800-REDCROSS.
Saturday, Oct. 8
>Otter Trotter Run at Wild River State Park
The 10th Annual Otter Trotter 5K Fun Run will be held at Wild River State Park in Center City. Cost is $20 for entries before Oct. 1 and $25 after that time, including race day. Awards will be given to the top finishers in each age group as well as those under age 12. For more information, go to https://www.stcroixsplash.org/event/wild-river-run-otter-trotter-5k-run/.
Saturday, Oct. 8
>Star Wars Read Day
The Cambridge Public Library will host Star Wars Read Day from 10 a.m. to noon. Activities include in-person characters, Star Wars-themed games, light saber classes and more. No registration is necessary; for more information, contact Kirsten at cambridge@ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Oct. 8
>North Branch Library book sale
The North Branch Public Library will host its semi-annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s community room. The library is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch.
Saturday, Oct. 8
>Harris Legion fall bingo
Harris Legion will sponsor its annual fall bingo event from 7:30-9 p.m. The prizes include hams, turkeys and cash. All are welcome to the event, which will be held at 43662 Ginger Ave. in Harris.
Sunday, Oct. 9
>Grandy Pancake Breakfast
The Grandy Lions International will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the new pavilion of the Grandy Community Center. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee will be available. A free-will offering will be taken, with proceeds used to benefit local community projects. The Grandy Community Center is located at 2749 County Rd. 6 in Grandy.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
>Curious Creatures for Isanti Youth
Children ages 3-5 years old who live in Isanti are invited to take part in Curious Creatures, which includes crafts, playtime and stories. This month bats will be featured at Mattson Park, which is located on the corner of 5th Ave. NW and Main St. W in Isanti, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is free to Isanti residents and $2 for non-residents. Registration is required; to register, For more information, click on www.cityofisanti.us/parks-recreation-culture/pages/events-family-programs.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
>Braham Area Candidate Forum
The Braham Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 local candidate election forum at the Braham Events Center, located at 655 8th St. SW. Each candidate will answer three questions submitted in advance as well as questions from the audience, time permitting. School board candidates will speak from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by city council candidates from 6:30-7:30 p.m., then mayoral candidates from 7:30-8 p.m., then ending with the District 3 Commissioner candidates from 8-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
>Local author at Chisago Lakes Library
Local author Stephen L. Wynn will discuss his new book, The Colvers Report, at the Chisago Lakes Area Library starting at 6 p.m. The Chisago Lakes Area Library is located at 11754 302nd St., Chisago City and can be reached at 651-257-2817.
