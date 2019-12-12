Eleven-year-old Nathanael Damaini, of Stacy, loves to dance.
“It started when I was 5 and we’d do fun dancing things. Then I saw ‘The Nutcracker’ and I thought, ‘Wow, I really want to do that!’” Damaini said. “My mom found Ballet Royal and I started there, and then we moved to Stacy and I started coming to In His Steps Ballet.”
Located in Cambridge, In His Steps Ballet & Performing Arts Company is a small, regional, nonprofit organization serving local youth through instruction in the arts. According to artistic director Lisa McKinnis, the mission of the company is to engage, explore and encourage the performing arts in the community.
Currently, Damaini is the only male dancer at the studio and McKinnis said he is thriving.
“He’s moving up pretty quickly,” McKinnis said. “Since he is home-schooled, part of his curriculum is doing foot exercises, which he does for approximately 15 minutes every day.”
A pointe student needs 240 minutes of feet work per week. Damiani’s goal is 100 days, which is part of earning his pointe shoes.
“It really pays off. Even if it’s only 15 minutes per day, that consistency is so important,” McKinnis said. “I had another male student who did go on and got into a professional company.”
McKinnis said what makes In His Steps Ballet unique is they use all forms of dance to create characters. During the two years Damiani has been with the studio, he has played many different characters including a gazelle, marionette, a pharaoh, a king, a butterfly, water and a rocket ship.
“I like to just go with the flow and just move with the music,” Damiani said. “I love to express myself, be with the music and do what the music feels like.”
The next performance for In His Steps Ballet is “Christmas Blessings,” which will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at North Branch Access Church. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door.
“The show will feature live music with Rebecca Matheson, former Miss Minnesota who took third place at the Miss America Pageant. She will be playing the viola,” McKinnis said. “It’s a combination of traditional Christmas music, worship music and some from ‘The Nutcracker,’ including ‘The Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy.’”
During the Christmas show, Damiani will play a candy cane, the mouse king and the wind.
“Nathanael is performing a Pas de deus to ‘Simple Gifts,’ which is a really sweet partner dance,” McKinnis said. “One thing I really like about Nathanael is his artistry.”
Damiani has four sisters and three brothers, including his twin brother Joe.
“Joe likes to dance, but it is not his passion,” Damiani said. “He prefers fishing.”
McKinnis said Damiani’s family is very supportive of his love for dancing and one goal with students like Damiani is they are constantly being taught how to teach.
“Lisa is a great teacher,” Damiani said. “I like how she catches details.”
For more information on In His Steps Ballet, visit www.inhisstepsballet.com.
