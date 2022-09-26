Grace and Joe Schwaabs’ love story would be considered a bit unorthodox, but that brought them even closer together.
“The thing is, I have a story,” Grace said.
The Schwaabs settled down in Fishlake Township in a home they built on Goose Lake. Grace is originally from Washington, D.C., while Joe is from Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1958, the two exchanged their vows and were married on Valentine’s Day.
Their love story began when Grace was invited to visit a friend in Norfolk, Virginia. At the time Grace lived in D.C. and was working for an insurance company where she had met her friend.
Her friend had recently married a sailor and asked if Grace would come visit while her husband was out to sea. She agreed and decided to bring her sister Anne on the trip. While Grace’s friend was at work, Grace and Anne were able to go and spend the day at the beach.
“This guy approached my sister (Anne) and wanted to meet her and take her out,” Grace said. “She said, ‘I’m not gonna go unless there’s somebody for my sister.’”
To Grace’s surprise, a couple of guys showed up at the house asking to take the Grace and Anne out that night.
“They come to the house and here I am — you know, we wore dresses at the time; we didn’t have jeans or slacks or anything — and he came to the door. Of course I had curlers out and my hair was hanging down,” Grace said. “I had a dress on and he told me later he took one look at me and said, ‘That’s it.’”
Joe had already realized Grace was the one. He was also in the Navy and stationed in Norfolk at the time.
Grace and her sister were set to leave four days later, but she called her boss to say she wasn’t coming back yet. Instead, she used a couple more vacation days to spend time with Joe.
Now, happily ever after seems right around the corner for the Schwaabs. But there is more behind the scenes that Grace and Joe went through before they married.
Before the love story began
Prior to her trip, and even before she started working with the insurance company, Grace was asked to attend a date with her sister as a sort of chaperone, but that’s not exactly how it went.
“I went on a double-date with my sister,” Grace said. “I get a phone call from this other guy (on the double date) and he wanted to go out with me. Well, I found out later the reason he wanted to go out with me was his mother’s name was Grace and his grandmother’s name was Grace. Maybe he thought there was something there.”
This date of hers wanted to be a singer and entertainer. He had made a record, had an agent and even performed in D.C. at one time. It wasn’t very long before they got together.
“I did marry him when I was 18, which was a dumb thing to do. I just knew. We got married in April, by June I knew it wasn’t going to work,” Grace said.
The first thing she did was go to her parish priest explaining the situation, thinking she could possibly get an annulment.
“What he said to me, I’ll never forget it, he said, ‘You made your bed, now you’re gonna lie in it.’ So I was 18, you know, with my religion, I believed him, so I went back to him,” Grace said.
And it was 13 months later that she would have her son, Jerry.
Grace mentioned her first husband was not a good supporter, as he was bouncing from job to job. So she went out and got herself a job.
“I’m surprised they would hire me when I had a kid. And that was very difficult for me, because I was the one that was working, and I’m the one that paid the rent,” Grace said.
She also paid for her first husband’s singing lessons to help his career. But unfortunately he got into drugs, and that affected everyone around him.
“I couldn’t put up with this any longer,” Grace said. “In D.C. you have to wait two years before you can get a divorce, you need to be separated for two years. So I waited those two years and then I got a divorce. I raised my son, and he only gave me $5 for child support. I raised my son with my good job I had.”
Grace was able to move up at the insurance company by learning everyone’s roles. Shortly after, her ex-husband was completely out of their lives.
Dealing with the past
“When I met Joe, and he wanted to continue seeing me, I finally came out and told him, ‘I want you to know that I’ve got a son,” Grace said.
After speaking with his parents, they did not approve of Joe moving forward with marriage.
“Being Catholic, we couldn’t get married again,” Grace said.
Despite already being married once, and having a son without a father in the picture, Joe and Grace went on to get married anyway.
They even got a lawyer to have Joe adopt her son Jerry. Grace said a notice had to be put in the paper three times considering they didn’t have contact with his biological father.
Eventually it went through and Joe became Jerry’s legal father.
Grace and Jerry stayed in D.C. for the first three years she was married to Joe. But Grace was able to save money while he was stationed in Norfolk and out to sea.
“I had saved enough money for three years, we put a down payment on a house, we had a car all paid for,” Grace said. “So we started out pretty good.”
Now the family of three had a new home together in Virginia.
“We wanted to do adoption, and it was really hard because I had been a divorced woman, and I never told anybody I was divorced,” Grace said.
Because of this, she was told to go to an international adoption agency, which told her to go back to social services. But Grace was able to connect with a case worker, as both of their husbands were in the Navy.
It wasn’t too long before they were able to adopt Cathy. And not long after, the Schwaabs were ready to adopt another and the family welcomed their third child, Lisa.
Going back to Joe’s roots
The whole family moved to Minnesota in 1969 to live with Joe’s mother after his father passed away.
Joe finished his 20 years in the Navy as chief at the Naval Air Station Twin Cities, and ended his time by serving one final year in Norfolk.
Joe got a job at 3M after getting out of the Navy, and Grace was able to stay home during that time.
As they began raising their family in a new state, their son Jerry was not doing well after his time in the Navy. He had joined the medical corps during the Vietnam War and had changed when he came home.
Jerry passed away in 1976 at just 26 years old, possibly due to post-traumatic stress disorder, but the family still isn’t sure.
The Schwaabs continued raising their family in a home they built in St. Paul, Minnesota and where it included photos of Jerry around the house.
Shortly after moving to Minnesota, they bought two plots of land on Goose Lake and only built a small shed as a cabin. But the closer the couple got to retirement, the Schwaabs built a home with a garage on the land.
“[Joe] said to me after he retired: ‘You know you stayed home with the kids, and I went out to sea. Now that I’m retired, I can do a lot of things here; if you want to go on trips, go,’” Grace said.
That didn’t mean all of her travels would be without Joe.
“We went on a lot of trips together with being in the service for all these different reunions,” Grace said.
In 2020, at the age of 85, Joe had been battling Alzheimer’s and was moved into a memory care facility. Grace had spent most of her time caring for him up until this point. It was difficult for her to visit him once the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
And then his condition worsened.
“He had a special wheelchair that the hospice people had given him, and so I had them put blankets in there and it would recline, so that’s where I slept right next to him, five days, five nights,” Grace said.
In September 2021, Grace was informed that Joe’s time left was limited.
“I was standing by Joe’s bed when he took his last breath; I was there,” Grace said.
After 63 and a half years of marriage, Joe died on Sept. 20, 2021 — making last Tuesday the one-year anniversary of his death. He was 86 years old.
Grace continues to share his stories and talk about all the volunteer work Joe had done throughout his life. She has many pictures and journals of their life together that she enjoys keeping.
In addition to their three children, the Schwaabs have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
