Minnesota employers have a new one-stop resource to tackle the escalating challenge of traffic crashes and their repercussions in the workplace.

The new DriveSafeMN.org website launched this week houses workplace-ready driver safety education resources like fact sheets, brief safety presentations, videos and webinars to help employers take the lead in keeping workers safe on the road whether or not they drive as part of their jobs. The website was developed by the Minnesota Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) consortium in partnership with the Minnesota Safety Council.

