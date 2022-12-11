Minnesota employers have a new one-stop resource to tackle the escalating challenge of traffic crashes and their repercussions in the workplace.
The new DriveSafeMN.org website launched this week houses workplace-ready driver safety education resources like fact sheets, brief safety presentations, videos and webinars to help employers take the lead in keeping workers safe on the road whether or not they drive as part of their jobs. The website was developed by the Minnesota Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) consortium in partnership with the Minnesota Safety Council.
“Traffic crashes – and the resulting fatalities and injuries – have significant repercussions for Minnesota employers,” said Lisa Kons, Minnesota NETS coordinator and Minnesota Safety Council Traffic Safety manager. “Beyond the devastating emotional impact of a death or injury involving an employee, co-worker or workers’ family member, employers face tremendous tangible costs from crashes.”
Traffic crashes cost Minnesota employers $250 million yearly on average from losses including expertise and skills, medical care, damages, cost of finding and training replacement employees and more. Minnesota traffic fatalities reached 488 in 2021, a 14-year high.
Kons says employers are uniquely positioned and deeply committed to delivering traffic safety education and messages to their employees on a wide range of driver safety issues.
“As we continue to grapple with serious traffic safety challenges like excessive speed, distracted driving and work zone crashes, employers hold an important key to educating employees on best practices, information that can also be carried home to spouses and kids,” she adds.
Kons noted that while the website’s primary audience is employees, all Minnesota drivers will find relevant information on DriveSafeMN including safety for young drivers, pedestrian safety, motorcycle safety and more.
Minnesota NETS is part of the Network of Employers for Traffic Safety, a national non-profit, public-private partnership dedicated to reducing traffic deaths and injuries impacting our nation’s workforce. Funding for Minnesota NETS is provided by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety.
The Minnesota Safety Council is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preventing injuries on the road, at work, at home and in the community. For more information, see www.minnesotasafetycouncil.org.
