We R Able invites area residents to activate their creativity and join Tuesday Crafts with Sue on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 6-8 p.m.
The event will be held at the art room in North Branch High School art room; the school’s address is 38175 Grand Ave. in North Branch.
“Think about fall colors and fall ideas,” says instructor Sue Deluney to those hoping to take part in the event.
Coordinator Valorie Arrowsmith says, “We R Able provides programs for adults with disabilities for four-school districts from Pine City to Chisago Lakes.
“All programs are accessible and also open to the general public.”
For more information call 320-358-3616.
Future dates are Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the SCRED building in Rush City, and Monday, Dece. 12 at the NBHS art room.
