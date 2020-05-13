What started as a vision of a couple local women hoping to connect with others with a passion for reading has since led to a new book club and almost a dozen women connecting over their love of reading.
“It began when Bobbi Carney moved to Cambridge and asked Julie Swenson if she knew of a book club she could join,” said book club member Mary Mork. “It began in the spring of 2019. We meet on the second Thursday of each month. We rotate to each person’s home. The person hosting picks the book and provides drinks and snacks.”
Since the recent pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the book club, along with other clubs, has turned to the internet to stay connected.
“We have started meeting via Zoom rather than in homes,” Mork said. “We have had one Zoom meeting. It was fun in its own way, but I think we will all be excited to meet in person again as soon as it is possible.”
During their online meetings, the women discuss the current book including their likes and dislikes, as well as possible future books.
Mork’s favorites for the year have been “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens and “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honeyman.
“Each person in the group gets to pick a book. You pick the book the same month that you host the group. In the last year, 50% of the books have been historical fiction, 30% have been contemporary, 10% mystery/thriller and 10% romance,” Mork said.
For each of the book club members, favorites have varied, but being able to connect with others over the common bond of reading has been the focus.
Book Club Reviews
Bobbi Carney
“I really enjoy getting together and talking about different books. Some books I love, some not so much — but without exception, I enjoy the discussion. We don’t always agree on different things happening in the stories, but we always share our thoughts in a fun and kind way! For me, getting out once a month and going to other homes is one of the perks. We have yummy treats and it’s fun to be with the other ladies.
“My favorite book so far is ‘This Tender Land.’ Being new to Minnesota, I looked up the places mentioned in the book and tracked the character’s travels.”
Julie Swenson
“Two of the best things about being in the book club are getting together with great friends and being held accountable to keep reading. My favorite book as been ‘Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine’ because her life is so uncommon. Social distancing has only made the meetings not as much fun. There is nothing that can replace getting together in person.”
Marianne Santele
“I have been a part of this book club from the beginning. I have enjoyed getting to know these amazing women, and hearing all of the different ways we can look at the same characters so differently.
“My favorite book and why? In choosing only one, book, I will have to say ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens. I enjoyed every part of this book and it hit every emotion. The verbal illustration is what hit first. From there, the story just filled in everything else. It was about true inner strength. An inner strength that actually came from being untouched by the world in a way that you’re unaware of having any personal limits. And then you follow love out into that world. … You won’t want to put it down!
“We have not met in each other’s homes recently, but our Zoom meets have been a blessing. We’re able to see each other, talk about the book we’ve read and laugh together.”
Jody Doble
“‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ has been my favorite book! I really enjoyed it but have also like the variety of books. I have read several books that I never would have picked up. Some of them I wouldn’t recommend and others I would!
“Book club has changed as we are now meeting virtually and not in persons. We are trying to make it light-hearted and continue to enjoy each other’s company! We grab a snack, get comfy and connect. We are honest and understand that we will not always like the book or the theme, but we always have great conversations.”
Beth Brown
“The best thing about our club is connecting with women outside of my typical boy-mom sports circles and our friendships growing over a love of reading.”
Mary Mork
“I have been mildly interested in joining a book club for quite some time. I know how important reading is, but have not wanted the pressure of reading something I wasn’t interested in. When the opportunity to join this group came up, I thought it was the right time to give it a go! Committing to one book each month is a stretch for me, but I really like the accountability and opportunity to talk about the books. It makes reading so much more fun! I would not choose all of the books, but it has been good for me to get outside of my reading box. It has been really fun to develop some new friendships as well!
“My favorite book was ‘Where the Crawdads Sing.’ The characters were fascinating to me and there were a number of interesting twists throughout the book. The ending caught me totally off guard.”
