Top players: Junior Hannah Bernier, P; junior Erin Pederson, 3B; junior Peyton Verdon, C.
Outlook: The North Branch softball team will have a youthful feel to it this season with many of the players being underclassmen. Despite the lack of seniors on the team, the Vikings do return a strong core of leaders from the junior class.
Head Coach Kathy Crudo is looking forward to the challenge.
“We’re going to be young,” Crudo said. “I think we have a lot of athletes that are fighting for positions, which is nice. Just not as much experience as I’ve normally come into years with.”
Junior pitcher Hannah Bernier is one of the more experienced players on the roster that will be leaned on heavily if the Vikings expect to find success.
“Hannah Bernier is our returning pitcher,” Crudo said. “She pitched to state her freshman year. She has only gotten stronger and only put in more work, so we are excited to have her back. We’ll rely on her defensively to keep us in games right away until our bats come along.”
Junior Erin Pederson returns at third base and junior Peyton Verdon also returns at the all-important catcher position. Crudo hopes that the experienced players will step up early in the season as the younger players are developing.
“Erin Pederson started at third for us last year,” Crudo said. “We’re excited to have her back and also hold down that corner position. She has extremely quick reflexes. Peyton has probably one of the strongest arms I’ve ever coached, so that’s kind of fun to work with.”
With a healthy mix of youth and experience, the Vikings will look to make a return trip to the state tournament. The standard is high at North Branch and that will remain the same in 2023.
“I expect us to compete with everybody,” Crudo said. “I think state is a very realistic goal for us.”
