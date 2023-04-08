NB boys track team 0406.JPG

With a smaller roster than in previous years, the North Branch boys track and field team will ask a lot out of the athletes that will be competing this spring.

 Jorge Perales

Head coach: Brent Lundgren.

Top athletes: Senior Nick Bovitz, jumps/sprints; senior Jack Nelson, throws. Junior Carson Weber, jumps/sprints; junior Austin Anderson, sprints; junior Eric Flor, pole vault; junior Jayden Roske, throws. Sophomore Jordan Stumm, distance; sophomore Dooley Beaver, sprints.

Load comments