Top athletes: Senior Nick Bovitz, jumps/sprints; senior Jack Nelson, throws. Junior Carson Weber, jumps/sprints; junior Austin Anderson, sprints; junior Eric Flor, pole vault; junior Jayden Roske, throws. Sophomore Jordan Stumm, distance; sophomore Dooley Beaver, sprints.
Outlook: With a smaller roster than in previous years, the North Branch boys track and field team will ask a lot out of the athletes that will be competing this spring. Vikings head coach Brent Lundgren is aware of the challenges facing his team, but is optimistic the kids will step up to the challenge and find success.
“We will be smaller in numbers this season, so keeping everybody healthy and continuing to improve as the season progresses will be huge,” Lundgren said. “Staying healthy will be a huge key to our success this season.”
Junior Eric Flor returns after making a trip to state in the pole vault last year. Sophomore Jordan Stumm had an outstanding cross county season in the fall. He will be a leader for the distance runners along with senior Paul Boelk. Junior Jayden Roske and senior Jack Nelson will be the leaders in the throws.
With roster numbers low, versatility will be another key for the Vikings this season.
“Nick Bovitz and Carson Weber will be big leaders for our jumps and sprint groups this year,” Lundgren said, “Nick and Carson both had great seasons last year and had big performances at the conference and section meets in the triple jump. They will look to carry that momentum from last year into this year.”
If North Branch wants to find team success, it will have to develop some of the younger talent early in the season so the team can be competitive when True Team comes around later in the spring.
“Our goals are to finish top-three at the Section 7AA True Team meet, conference championships and Section 7AA championships,” Lundgren said. “Most importantly, we want to develop our younger athletes and get them experience. We want to reach personal goals and bests as the season progresses for each of our athletes.”
