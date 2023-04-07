Outlook: For the North Branch boys tennis team, the start of the 2023 season has required a lot of patience, according to head coach Joel Santjer. The outdoor facilities have been covered with snow since November, requiring the spring athletes to use condensed gym space while they wait for spring to finally come.
“Lots of flexibility,” Santjer said on making use of the indoor facilities. “Luckily, we have a dedicated space to practice and wait for the snow to melt, but it is tough with really only a court and a half to practice on. The guys have been really great so far. Putting in the work and really getting after it without any griping at all. Lots of really positive energy.”
Working in the Vikings’ favor is the fact that they are an experienced group with a lot of maturity. Competing in the Mississippi 8 Conference is always tough in tennis, but North Branch is not lacking in confidence entering this season.
“We’re looking to really capitalize on some experience in our varsity lineup,” Santjer said. “We’ve lost some from last year, but most of the varsity lineup will have played in their positions before. Many of the guys have been putting in a lot of time during the offseason with a racket in their hands. We’re loving how the group has grown since last year.
“The team has picked up right where they left off last year and already there is a great camaraderie among the group.”
While there is an individual component to tennis, Santjer stresses the team aspect of the game while developing his team. It’s an inclusive approach that strives to create a culture of togetherness and family.
“We always have the same goals,” Santjer said. “Grow the program and grow the players. Our saying is ‘one house.’ That means everyone — from a new player to seniors that have been a part of the program for six years — are working together and moving in the same direction. We focus on individual achievement that moves the team closer to our goals.”
