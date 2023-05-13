Sara Paul.jpg

Sara Paul

North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) is fortunate to have staff dedicated to achieving success. This week, NBAPS is celebrating Staff Appreciation Week. It is an honor for me to acknowledge and lift up the people that make up who we are and how our collective efforts are putting NBAPS at the forefront of educational excellence!

Each person on our North Branch Area Public Schools staff has a job to do, and they do those jobs exceptionally well. Daily, I witness examples of staff going above and beyond what they are obligated to do. Our facilities and grounds are well maintained, our buildings are kept safe and secure, our students are thriving in a culture of learning, and staff find ways to support students, families and each other so we each can successfully be of the best service to you!

Load comments