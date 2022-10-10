This work of art by Sue Redfield, left, is an example of one of the many pieces of art that will be on display at the Underground Art Show, which will be shown at the Foundation Room of Leader in Cambridge starting Saturday, Oct. 15 and running through Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The event is called “The Underground Art Show” for a reason.
“It came from having the art show in the basement of Leader,” said Sue Redfield, one of the artists whose work will be part of the exhibit hosted in the Foundation Room, the downstairs banquet room at Leader.
Redfield and several other local artists will display their art starting Saturday, Oct. 15, in an exhibit that will last five days.
The fourth annual Underground Art Show opens Oct. 15 from noon to 7 p.m., with wine and hors d’oeuvres served from 3-5 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 16, the exhibit will be open from noon to 5 p.m., then from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17-18, before closing on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with showings from noon to 7 p.m.
Redfield noted there are new featured artists: Robinson Scott as well as Charles and Rene Grisham. Scott is a glass artist, while the Grishams work with fused glass.
“We wanted to bring in new people because that creates additional interest,” Redfield said.
The two glass artists will be joined by Redfield, who is a wood fire potter; Marilyn Cuellar, who is a graphite artist; and Nathan Hager, who is an oil painter.
Redfield and Cuellar both are from Cambridge, while Hager is from Isanti. Scott hails from Anoka, while the Grishams live in Duluth.
Redfield said everyone is invited to view and appreciate the artwork from these local artisans.
“Artists look at the technical quality, the form of expression, and the uniqueness and originality,” Redfield said when asked how to assess the pieces. “We also look at how other artists use their medium, and if [the artwork] speaks to the audience. …
“A fine piece of art gives you an ‘aha’ moment that helps you realize it’s really cool.”
And Redfield wanted to make sure the public understood the difference between “art” and “crafts.”
“Art is an expression of original thoughts and ideas,” she said. “Crafts are mass-produced and are the same. …
“For example, pottery is both an art and a craft. I have some sculptured containers that are considered art. Crafts are often 1,000 containers that are all the same. Art is original and unique.”
While the pandemic caused the show to be postponed in 2020, Redfield was a part of the exhibit when it returned last fall.
“Last year we held it during the Customer Appreciation weekend, and a lot of people came down and saw us – and told us it was really cool,” Redfield said. “We had a lot of positive reactions.
“That’s why we want to invite people to come back, experience and appreciate art, and buy art if they wish.”
