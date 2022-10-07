What’s next for the Minnesota Twins?
The team brought its season to a close on Wednesday, Oct. 5, against the Chicago White Sox in what many thought would be a make-or-break series to the playoff picture for Minnesota’s major league team. Instead the three-game set against the South Siders had no ramifications for the postseason.
Left outside looking in for their second straight season, the Twins head into the offseason with more questions than answers.
The biggest question mark at the top of the list of things that the team has full control over is polarizing current shortstop Carlos Correa.
Signed this past offseason for three years at $105.3 million, over $35 million per season, with an option to opt out of the contract after 2022, Correa has been heavily implicated to be on the way out as the Yankees and Dodgers of the world figure to offer the former Houston Astro more money.
Batting .289 with 22 home runs and 64 runs batted in, while playing above average defense at a premier position, Correa will fetch a pretty penny.
As much as I am against Correa’s history of being a part of the scandal-ridden Astros of 2017 and 2018, if the Twins want to be taken seriously and snap a record-breaking 18-game postseason losing skid that dates back to 2004, resigning Correa should be at the top of the priority list.
Along with bringing back Correa, both starting and bullpen pitchers need to be addressed.
For the Twins starting pitching corps, Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray and Bailey Ober have the potential to be solid middle-of-the-rotation pitchers for Minnesota. Along with the possible return of Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle, the Twins appear to have a nice mix of solid starters for the 2023 season, but lack a true ace to lead the staff.
If the Twins were able to bring in a pitcher with proven pedigree and experience pitching deep into October, compared to the bargain-bin deals that saw Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer as arms the team had to rely on, Minnesota would be well on the path to not just making the playoffs, but possibly making the losing streak a thing of the past.
Turning to the bullpen, there’s not much more to say that hasn’t been said. Outside of Jhoan Duran, who compiled a 1.83 ERA in 67 and two-thirds innings, the Twins should take a long hard look at improving the relievers around the closer.
While shoring up the pitching staff and bringing back Correa point to an improvement for the Twins, none of it matters if the squad can’t stay healthy.
Missing much of the team’s projected lineup, injuries added to the long list of reasons why the Twins won’t be playing deep into October.
Atop of the list when it comes to injuries is Twins’ center fielder Byron Buxton. When Buxton can stay on the field, the electric and game-changing player has proven to be a difference-maker.
But to this point in his career, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy. In his eight-year career, Buxton has played over 100 games just once, with this season’s total of 92 being the most since 2017.
Alex Kirilloff, Jorge Polanco, Trevor Larnach and Max Kepler — all players who expected to be key parts of the season for the Twins — have each missed parts of the season, leading to a lineup that has been inconsistent all year long.
Relying on oft-injured players is a recipe for disaster. And as easy as it would be to say the Twins just had one of those seasons plagued by bad luck, until players like Buxton show they can stay on the field, Minnesota will more likely than not see starters miss long stretches of games.
With all of those question marks for Minnesota, it just leaves me wondering: What’s next for the Minnesota Twins?
Michael Pappas is the Sports Editor for the County News Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.