The University of Minnesota Extension is excited to host a three-part webinar series titled: Essentials for the cattle owner with a day job.
Zoom meetings will be held on Thursday, November 3, 10 and 17 from 8 to 9 p.m. CST.
The webinar series will focus on topics designed to help cattle owners that have obligations other than cattle such as an off the farm job or crop farming.
Farmers, 4-H members, ag business professionals who work with farmers, and those interested in beef cows are invited to attend.
Thursday, November 3: The focus will be on grazing strategies to reduce annual costs.
Topics to be discussed include grazing strategies and pasture set up to keep annual cost down with the overall goal of keeping things simple to maximize efficiency and save time.
Thursday, November 10: The focus will be on choosing a calving season.
Topics to be discussed include what should influence when you calve and how will that influence your marketing strategy?
Considerations include scours, labor, time and space.
Thursday, November 17: The focus will be on winter housing – space requirements, feeding strategies and spring scours.
Topics to be discussed include the different options for housing cows in the winter, and the considerations you should make when setting up your system.
Pre-registration is required. Please register by visiting z.umn.edu/beefowner; participants will receive a Zoom link following registration.
Participants only have to register once to register for all subsequent webinars.
Those who are unable to attend the live sessions can receive the recordings for all the sessions via email at the end of the series.
For those with questions, please contact Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu.
