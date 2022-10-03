Lucienne Bina and Abigail Wimmer both got the same email this summer.
Their response? Yawn.
“I didn’t really think it was a big deal,” Wimmer admitted. “I thought it was something that you got an email, and that’s it. We found out in the summer, and I thought the email was the end of it.”
Bina said she did not even want to apply for the award when the opportunity arose just as summer began.
“I told people I wasn’t really interested, and I told people I probably won’t win an award, anyway,” she said. “But my mom kept texting me, telling me it was really important.
“Then I got the email telling me I had won, and I thought, ‘Good for me.’ Then we got to school, and all our teachers started congratulating us and telling us we had done a great job.
“That’s when I realized this might be a big deal.”
The email was sent by the College Board National Recognition Program, telling both they had earned academic honors from the board. To be eligible, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT tests traditionally taken during the junior year, earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more Advanced Placement (AP) exams, and attend a school in a rural area or small town.
The award is a signal to colleges and universities that will help Bina and Wimmer stand out during the college selection process that the two Cambridge-Isanti seniors are just entering.
Both have a strong academic resume. Bina has taken AP exams in Human Geography, World History, Language and Composition, and U.S. History, and she is taking two more AP classes this spring. Wimmer also has taken four AP exams, focused on Literature, Language and Composition, World History and U.S. History.
Wimmer said she knows that AP classes are more difficult than a typical high school class, which makes sense when you consider AP classes are meant to give high school students a taste of the rigor involved in college classes.
“I definitely think they are a little harder [than regular classes],” she said. “I know our teachers, especially in the English department, do a good job of preparing for them. I never had to study for the English tests because Ms. [Thea] Lowman and Ms. [Therese] Piekert really helped us prepare for them.”
When Bina hears the words AP Class, she thinks: “I’ll have a lot of extra work for sure. The classes at this school are differentiated from typical classes because there is more coursework, and they go into greater depth. And there are more assignments and more tests, especially for the history classes.”
But Bina said she likes the classes more.
“It’s not for everyone, but I enjoy the academic rigor,” she said. “It gives me a purpose for my schoolwork, a feeling that I’m doing more.”
Wimmer agreed, adding: “The teachers expect more from us, but they also give us more independence. But I also like the atmosphere and the people. It seems to be the same people taking AP classes, so you get to know them really well.”
Bina said the AP community helped her adapt to a new school.
“I didn’t go here until my sophomore year, so I really enjoy how we’re a big community,” she said. “The school was split my sophomore year, but once my junior year started, I really started to realize there were a number of smart, nice people in my classes.”
Bina, who plans to study biology or chemistry and eventually attend med school, wanted to thank her parents, Brian and Lynnae Bina, and many others for her success.
“I thank my parents for encouraging me to do my best during my high school days,” she said.
Wimmer, whose parents are George Wimmer and Kay Rombalski, also plans to study a STEM program in college and eventually attend medical school.
“My dad is a history buff, so he helped me with the history exams,” Wimmer said. “And they both made sure I took care of myself when I was studying.
“And my brother Alexander [a sophomore at the University of Minnesota], is the person I want to be. He’s so amazingly smart. But it’s a competition: I know what he got on all of his exams, so my goal is to do a little better every time.”
Both now realize they have received a major honor.
“I think the people around me are making it a big deal,” Wimmer said. “I’m fine with it, but now I’m happy I won the award.”
