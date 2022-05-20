The Twin Cities Auto Show will present the public with a chance to meet State Troopers, take a closer look at a State Patrol helicopter and squad cars, and more.
The event is open now through Sunday, May 22 at the State Fairgrounds.
State Patrol troopers will talk with Minnesotans about traffic safety, and how they work to keep people safe from dangerous drivers. Auto show visitors can ask troopers questions, check out current squad cars and learn how to stay safe on Minnesota roads.
Auto show guests will also be able to meet Busa, a German Shepard narcotic detection K9 who has had 389 canine deployments since June 18, 2016. Busa has helped find more than $245,000 in U.S. currency, 67.6 grams of fentanyl, 720.5 pounds of marijuana and 30 pounds of methamphetamine among other drugs.
The public can view State Patrol squad cars, particularly a 2021 Dodge Charger and a 2021 Ford Explorer.
The public also will be able to take a close look at a State Patrol helicopter. The helicopter is used for providing pursuit risk mitigation and enhanced traffic enforcement, search and rescue missions with the Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART), and supporting public safety agencies with aerial observation.
State Troopers will be at the event on Friday-Saturday, May 20-21, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. They also will appear on Thursday, May 19 from 4 to 9 p.m., and on Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Busa will be at the Auto Show on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Troopers will be located in the ‘Fun Neighborhood’ on block 37 of the State Fairgrounds, while the helicopter will be located at Dan Patch and Liggett Street.
