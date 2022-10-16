Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce Tricia Anderson has joined its team as a sales agent.
Anderson will specialize in residential, land & commercial property sales in Isanti County and the surrounding areas.
“We are thrilled to have Tricia join our team,” said Carrie Gibbs, owner/broker of Century 21 Moline Realty. “It’s an exciting time to be with the Century 21 System as we increase our market presence in Isanti County and East Central Minnesota.”
Anderson has successfully completed extensive training and licensing through the state of Minnesota and Century 21 University. The curriculum through Century 21 covers every real estate-related item, from rules and regulations that govern real estate to how to take excellent care of clients.
Gibbs added, “We believe mentoring and training supports growth and professional excellence in the real estate industry. Performance-based training is necessary to assure that Century 21 Moline Realty associates maintain their competitive edge and offer the best service possible to their clients.”
Anderson is a Cambridge native who graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School. She has a background in school administration as both a counselor and assistant principal. In her free time she enjoys golfing, traveling & spending time with family and friends.
Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc. is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the iconic Century 21® brand. Century 21 Real Estate LLC is comprised of approximately 13,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 146,000 independent sales professionals.
Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are C21Moline.com, century21.com, century21Global.com, commercial.century21.com, century21.com/finehomes, and century21espanol.com.
