Friends of the Isanti Area Library (FIAL) host an event called “Treat and Treasures” each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Isanti Outreach Library, which is located in Isanti City Hall.
The experience, which will run through August 31, offers a tote bag to everyone who visits. Inside the tote bag are a “Treat and Treasure” assembled specifically for children, tweens, and adults.
Each person will get to choose a free book from the FIAL used book collection. In addition, tote bags contain a free book coupon to use on their return visit to the Outreach Library.
Another feature for participants is entering a monthly drawing that offers a chance to win a FIAL t-shirt.
Those who visit are welcome to browse the wide assortment of books, movies, and audiobooks offered by East Central Regional Library.
Librarian Tim can help you get a library card, as well as order any items you want.
FIAL invites you to attend fun monthly meetings or volunteer for a variety of projects, some done from the comfort of your own home.
Donated books and other media are collected year round for FIAL’s annual Used Book Sale, which will take place October 14-15, 2022 at Junction Bowl in Isanti.
More information is available at www.IsantiLibrary.org or contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
