Now that it appears winter has finally loosened its grip on this area, we have a sure sign that summer is around the corner: The Town Ball season is about to start.
In fact, all four local Town Ball baseball teams are expected to roll out the balls and start swinging the bats in the coming days.
The Isanti Redbirds will open their season on Saturday, May 20 against East Bethel in a contest starting at 2 p.m. Before that contest the Redbirds will honor all of the veterans who have died in the last three wars as part of their annual Poppy Veterans Game.
The following afternoon the Redbirds will travel to Forest Lake to take on the Brewers in a 4 p.m. start.
Last season the Redbirds posted a 28-7 record that included a four-game sweep of the Class C Region 1 tournament, then beat Brownton in the opening round of the Class C state tournament before getting knocked off by Delano.
The Rum River Bandits will get their season started with a road contest at Princeton on Wednesday, May 24 starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Bandits look to rebound from a 9-7 mark in 2022 that included a six-game winning streak that was ended only because the team was disqualified from the Region 1 tournament for using an ineligible player.
The North Branch Nighthawks will open this season with a home doubleheader on Saturday, May 20 against the Ham Lake Hornets, a new entry in the Eastern Minny League. First pitch in North Branch is set for noon.
A year ago the Nighthawks finished with a 12-12 record that included a title in the Belle Plaine’s TigerTown Classic. North Branch finished the year with a 1-2 record in the Region 1 tournament.
And the Braham Snappers will get their season started on Sunday, May 21 when they host the Quamba Cubs at Braham, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. On Wednesday, May 24 the Snappers will travel to Hinckley to take on the Knights in a contest beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Snappers look to rebound from last season, when they were winless in 18 games, including two losses in the Region 1 tournament.
