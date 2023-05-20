Redbirds stay alive 0901 Matt Duong.jpg
Buy Now

Matt Duong and the rest of the Redbirds will look to make it back to Class C state tournament.

 File photo

Now that it appears winter has finally loosened its grip on this area, we have a sure sign that summer is around the corner: The Town Ball season is about to start.

In fact, all four local Town Ball baseball teams are expected to roll out the balls and start swinging the bats in the coming days.

Load comments