The historic Mattson/Norberg Homestead Cabin will host an Open House in conjunction with the Isanti County Fair.

The 150-year-old cabin, which is located on the northwest corner of the Fairgrounds on the grounds of the Heritage Center, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 21-24.

Visitors will be able to meet some of the family’s descendants to learn some of the history of the family and the cabin.

The cabin was built in 1872 by Peter Mattson and his sons, 13-year-old Louis and 11-year-old Andrew.

During the family’s first winter in the cabin, Peter’s wife Anna and their daughter Maggie made jewelry using their own hair.

The cabin is part of the Isanti County Historical Society.

The cost of the tour is free and includes a look at the main cabin as well as the summer kitchen.

