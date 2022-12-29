Energy assistance resources also are available
As cold weather sweeps through the Upper Midwest, Xcel Energy is reminding customers it offers tips and programs to help them manage their energy use and save on their energy bills.
As cold weather sweeps through the Upper Midwest, Xcel Energy is reminding customers it offers tips and programs to help them manage their energy use and save on their energy bills.
Xcel also encourages customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so the company can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
Losing power can be a major inconvenience for customers, so Xcel plans and prepares for weather that may cause outages. Xcel Energy is putting operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and crews are ready to safely restore electric service to customers as quickly as possible if weather impacts their service.
Take steps to save
While natural gas continues to be the most affordable way to heat a home, with wholesale natural gas prices higher than usual nationwide, it’s a good time to consider ways to conserve energy as we head into the heating season.
Here are ways customers can save energy and money this winter:
* Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.
* Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.
* During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.
* Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.
* Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.
Find more ways to save on the energy savings tips page on xcelenergy.com. Customers can also learn more about programs, incentives and rebates that can help make homes and businesses more energy efficient.
Customers are encouraged to contact Xcel Energy if they’re having trouble paying their bill. The company can provide options like payment plans and energy assistance programs.
Customers can learn more about energy assistance programs and resources on the website or by calling 1-800-895-4999.
Nationwide increases in natural gas prices
Natural gas commodity prices remain high due to global supply and demand, impacting both natural gas and electric bills. Xcel Energy purchases natural gas at wholesale, and the cost of the natural gas provided to customers and used to generate electricity is passed along to customers without markup.
To protect against market fluctuations in the price, Xcel Energy takes a number of steps, including storing natural gas for use during the heating season and contracting for natural gas in advance. For its electric customers, the company has a diverse energy mix, with many energy sources that can be used to minimize the effect of natural gas price increases on electric bills.
