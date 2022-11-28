Election 2022 results have been digested, dissected, studied and scrutinized.
A distinct “blue” metro vote vs. the outstate “red” totals was expected, but not to the extent that the DFL would now control both houses of the legislature. The results continue to display deep divisions among Minnesota’s voters.
Our Editorial Board and voters agreed that key issues of the economy and inflation, crime and policing, and abortion would sway the outcomes. Those issues also topped the exit pollsters’ conclusions.
We urge our newly elected leaders, especially those from the winning metro-area districts, to take heed to the close margins and remember our priorities.
Inflation is a big concern for everyone. Our state’s leaders cannot control the international phenomena of inflation, but they can curb state spending and target programs to help those most in need. We continue to urge middle ground, balancing essential spending with permanent income tax cuts, which should be possible considering our very large budget surplus.
We need to continue to fight a battle against crime and gun violence, as well as work to encourage young people to consider law enforcement as a career. As this board said before the election, those who choose to pursue violent crimes, such as carjacking, need to be kept off the streets and properly processed by the judicial system. However, we also want more holistic responses to crime, such as community-based prevention and intervention programs, especially for juvenile offenders and those suffering from mental illness.
Election integrity was also a key concern of ours. While some critics of the 2020 election won, state voters showed confidence in the system by re-electing Secretary of State Steve Simon, as well as in coming to the polls in strong numbers in an orderly election process that generated very few reports of malfeasance.
We encourage our re-elected state constitutional officers and our DFL-led State House and Senate to take time to listen to those who did not vote for them, and consider the needs, desires and concerns of Greater Minnesota. Escalating land values, limited health care facilities, the proliferation of illegal drugs, crumbling rural bridges and wells, the lack of affordable housing for lower-income families and seniors — these are just some of the major rural issues. Our leaders should visit towns like Breckenridge, Caledonia, Little Falls, International Falls, Willmar, Worthington and points in between to listen and learn.
Voters have re-elected Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who have renewed their motto of “One Minnesota.” We endorse that theme and urge all Minnesota’s elected officials to take steps to find common ground.
To borrow a phrase from Paul Wellstone, whether it’s Milaca or Minnetonka, or Wahkon or Wayzata, we’ll all do better when we all do better.
