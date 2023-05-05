The Rush City girls softball team made its home debut with a doubleheader against Ogilvie on April 25.
The Tigers dominated both games, winning the first game 22-0 and the second game 7-0.
“The team picked up where they left off last week with convincing wins in both games,” Rush City head coach Tab Pillar said. “Pitching was solid in both games.”
Freshman Kendal Pillar started the first game for the Tigers and struck out nine batters in just three innings. Sophomore Paityn Adickes took the mound in relief of Pillar in the fourth, striking out the side in her first inning pitched this season.
Rush City was sensational at the plate all afternoon, racking up 19 hits and drawing 11 walks between the two games. In the first game, eight Tigers recorded a hit in the massacre. Pillar kicked off the scoring spree with a two-run home run in the first inning.
“The team never let off the gas after that,” Tab Pillar said. “Putting up a total of 22 runs in just three innings.”
While Rush City was not as prolific at the plate in the second game, the team still won in convincing fashion. Senior Grace Folkema toed the rubber for the Tigers, recording six strikeouts and not allowing a hit in her three innings of work.
Adickes came in again in relief of Folkema and put on another great performance, striking out four batters and preserving the shutout.
Rush City had its April 28 gamed rained out, a familiar occurrence this spring. The Tigers were only able to get three official games in during the month of April.
Bluejackets baseball blasted by Monticello
In a Mississippi 8 Conference battle, the Monticello Magic swept a doubleheader versus the Cambridge-Isanti baseball team on Thursday, April 27, at Adolph Larson Field.
The Bluejackets dropped the first contest 13-2 before falling 1-0 in the nightcap. Both games were five-inning affairs.
Game One had the Bluejackets jump out to the 1-0 lead before Monticello scored the next 13 runs to seize control of the contest.
Austin Gebert and Peyton Browen knocked in the pair of runs for Cambridge-Isanti. Jameson Harcey suffered the loss from the mound with seven runs allow, four earned, in two and one third innings of work.
The second contest of the night saw a pitchers’ duel. An RBI-single in the bottom of the second off Logan Ostlund proved to be the difference in the tight loss for the Bluejackets. Ostlund took the tough-luck loss after his four innings of one-run ball.
Looking for that first win at 0-5, the Bluejackets headed to Princeton on May 2 to battle the Tigers in a game that was not completed at press time.
Bluejackets softball
The Cambridge-Isanti girls softball team stayed winless on the season, falling 5-1 to Proctor on Saturday, April 29, on the Bluejackets Field.
Cambridge-Isanti fell behind early after the Rails offense got rolling in the top of the second inning. Down three runs, the Bluejackets chipped away with a Croix Vavra run-scoring triple in the bottom half of the inning.
Proctor’s defense locked in from there, not allowing a run the rest of the game to hold on for the victory.
Cuincy Gibbs and Alayna Szafranski picked up the other three hits of the afternoon for the Bluejackets. Szafranski also suffered the loss from the rubber with five runs allowed in five innings. She struck out 11 Rails.
At 0-6, Cambridge-Isanti looked to crack the win column on Tuesday, May 2, heading to Princeton for a doubleheader in a game that was not completed at press time.
Bluejackets tennis
Several dominating performances by the Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis team helped the Bluejacket shut out North Branch by a 7-0 margin on Tuesday, April 25, on the road.
Cambridge-Isanti’s singles players of Keagen Lowman, Phillip Yerigan and Micah Gustafson defeated Wyatt Helberg, Gabe Wurdemann and Drake Mellon in straight sets while the doubles side also had the Bluejackets sweep away the Vikings.
Cambridge-Isanti was next in action on Saturday, April 29, heading to St. Cloud for a quad. Battling against St. Cloud Tech and Elk River, the Bluejackets fell 5-2 and 6-1, respectively.
Dropping to 4-5 in head-to-head matchups, the Bluejackets looked to right the ship on May 2, traveling to Monticello in a match that was not completed at press time.
Bluejackets boys track
Hosting the Bluejackets True Team Invitational on Thursday, April 27, the Cambridge-Isanti boys raced its way to first in the six-team field.
A haul of Bluejackets helped the team hurdle to first with several top spots in the field secured by Cambridge-Isanti. Tyvion Williams finished first in the 400-meter (50.77), as did Kobe Karels in the 800 (2:15.29), Jonas Kennedy in the 1,600 (4:47) and 3,200 (10:47), Micah Wilson in the 110 hurdles (15.88), Josh Foley in the 300 hurdles (42.64) and Emerson Droubie in the high jump (5-10).
Wilson also added a pole vault title for the meet after clearing 12-00.
The 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 each earned first as well for Cambridge-Isanti.
Bluejackets girls track
Not to be outdone by the boys, the Cambridge-Isanti girls track team matched the other side with a first-place finish of its own in the Bluejackets True Team Invitational.
The Cambridge-Isanti duo of Anika Larson and MaKenna Sjoberg led the charge.
Larson handled business in the sprints. The senior raced to first in both the 100-meter dash at 12.57 and followed it up in the 200 by blazing to a 26.97.
Sjoberg did her work in the distance events. She earned first in both the 1,600 (5:34) and 3,200 (12:02).
Joining the pair had the Cambridge-Isanti 4x100 and 4x800 with each soaring to top spots.
Hamline Elite Meet
Taking her strong season to St. Paul for the Hamline Elite Meet the following day, Anika Larson fell just short of a title in the field that had some of the best Minnesota had to offer.
Larson raced to a 12.38 in the 100, placing third.
Bluejackets girls golf
With a trip to the Chisago Lakes Golf Course, the Cambridge-Isanti girls team placed fifth in a Mississippi 8 meet on Thursday, April 27. The Bluejackets finished in the clubhouse at 418 strokes, while Becker claimed first at 362.
Emily Nystrom was the first Bluejackets’ finisher at 94 strokes to place her tied for 12th. She was followed by Allie Nystrom (104), Payton Danielson (107), Mia Kurowski (113), Addison Rothbauer (118) and Emma Scott (121).
Cambridge-Isanti was again in action on Monday, May 1, at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker in a meet that was not completed at press time.
Bluejackets boys golf
The Cambridge-Isanti boys golf team took on the Cardinal/Wildcat Invitational on Friday, April 28, concluding the following day. The tournament started at Little Crow Golf Resort and finished at Eagle Creek Golf Course.
In the 16-team field, the Bluejackets were able to secure ninth, finishing with a combined score of 687.
Cambridge-Isanti was helped to the finish by senior Logan Westman. Westman had a strong two-day performance as he shot a 78 for the first day, followed by 80 the next to total 158 strokes. The score pushed the senior to a top-10 finish as he tied for ninth with three other golfers.
Trevor Haupert (166), Finn Overby (182), Damian Natzel (185), Cadyn Hallberg (190) and Josh Sauro (193) finished things out for Cambridge-Isanti.
Willmar claimed the title for the invite by closing its rounds at 630 strokes.
Rush City
Tigers baseball
Rush City suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Milaca on Monday, April 24.
Tigers track and field
Several members of the Rush City boys team competed at the Pine City Junior High Invitational on April 24.
Freshman James Monson recorded a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 race with a time of 5:43.06. Monson also placed sixth in the 800 with a time 2:42.76.
Seventh grader Josh Bergfalk had a solid afternoon in the throws, finishing fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
Some of the Rush City girls also competed at the Pine City meet, with seventh grader Kendra Heintz picking up wins in both the 100 and the long jump. Heintz had a winning time of 14.42 in the 100, while posting a winning mark of 14-02.25 in the long jump.
Seventh grader Clara Niessen got the other top finish for the Tigers, winning the 200 hurdles with a time of 35.21.
In the shot put, seventh graders Cheniah Anderson and Shayla Anderson placed third and fourth, respectively.
North Branch
Vikings baseball
The North Branch boys baseball team suffered a pair of losses to Princeton in a doubleheader that was played at Solheim Field in Princeton on April 25.
The Tigers dominated in the first game, defeating the Vikings by a score of 14-1. The lone run for the Vikings was scored when senior Loghan Croal drove in senior Sam Robillard.
In the second game of the night, North Branch fell by a score of 16-5. While pitching was an issue again for the Vikings, their bats woke up and produced some runs.
North Branch collected its five runs on 14 hits.
The Vikings got back to their winning ways on April 27 when the team traveled to St. Francis and picked up an 11-6 win.
Junior Noah Thorsen collected three hits and scored two runs on the night. Robillard and junior Andrew Orf both drove in a pair of runs in the victory.
Vikings softball
The North Branch softball team traveled to Princeton and left with a split with the Tigers in a doubleheader.
The Vikings picked up a 6-1 win in the first game of the day. In the second game, Princeton found its stride at the plate and doubled up the Vikings to pick up an 8-4 victory.
North Branch dropped its second game in a row when the team traveled to St. Francis and lost to the Saints 8-5 on April 27. With the loss, the Vikings’ record dropped to 2-2 on the young season.
Vikings boys track and field
On April 27, the North Branch boys track and field team participated in the True Team Invitational hosted by Cambridge-Isanti.
Sophomore distance runner Jordan Stum had another strong meet, finishing third in the 3,200 with a time of 10:56.70. Sophomore Brady Rothe finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.09.
In the relays, the Vikings picked up a third-place finish in the 4x100 and a second-place finish the 4x200.
Senior Nick Bovitz led the Vikings in the field events, winning both the long jump and the triple jump. Bovitz was the only competitor in the field to go over 20 feet in the long jump with a mark of 20-2. His winning triple jump mark was 42-07.
North Branch junior Carson Weber finished right behind Bovitz in the triple jump, placing second with a mark of 41-04.50.
Vikings girls track and field
The North Branch girls track and field team picked up multiple wins at the True Team Invitational held at Cambridge-Isanti on April 27.
Sophomore Derrian Dick came in first in the 400 final. Sophomore Asaysha Olson won the triple jump with a mark of 34-02. Junior hurdler Shaeyna Andreotti picked up wins in both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, finishing with winning times of 17.06 and 49.82, respectively.
North Branch was impressive in the relays as well, winning both the 4x200 and the 4x400. The 4x200 winning time was 1:53.13, while the winning 4x400 relay time was 4:24.30.
The team also got significant contributions from eighth grader Sophia Thorsen and sophomores Dakota Esget, Sophia Benedict, Ella Kuhlman and Avery Smith, among others.
Vikings boys golf
The North Branch boys golf team placed fourth among conference rivals at the Monticello County Club on April 24. The team recorded a score of 338 points on the afternoon.
Monticello won the meet with a score of 324 points.
The Vikings were led by sophomore Tyler Minke, who shot a 79. Eighth grader Carter Magnison also had a good showing for the Vikings, recording a score of 83 for the afternoon.
North Branch was able to pull out a first-place finish with a winning score of 320 at the Bulrush Golf Course on April 25. The Vikings just edged second-place Chisago Lakes, who finished with a score of 321.
Minke recorded a 79 for the second consecutive meet. Seventh grader Nick Melvin also helped lead the way for the Vikings by matching the 79 scored by Minke.
Magnison scored an 80, while eighth grader Drake Dimich recorded an 82 to help the team pull off the victory.
Vikings girls golf
While the North Branch girls golf team did not register a team score in the meet at the Chisago Lakes Golf Course on April 27, the team did get a couple of outstanding individual performances.
Senior Olivia Weyenberg placed second with a personal best score of 83. Sophomore Ashley Bistodeau also shot a personal best 87 for the round on her way to a fourth-place finish.
Vikings boys tennis
The Vikings opened the week with a 7-0 shutout of Brooklyn Center on Monday, April 24.
But things got tougher for North Branch after that, starting with a 6-1 loss to Mora that same day.
North Branch dropped a 7-0 decision to Cambridge-Isanti on April 25, then suffered a narrow 4-3 loss to St. Francis on April 26.
Braham
Bombers baseball
Braham earned a tight 4-3 victory over Mille Lacs on Tuesday, April 25, then cruised to a 20-0 rout of East Central two days later.
Bombers track and field
The Braham track and field teams traveled to Pine City for a meet on Friday, April 28.
On the boys side, sophomore John Cacioppo placed fifth in the pole vault for the Bombers. Braham finished in seventh place in both the 4x200 and the 4x100.
On the girls side, senior Ella Doble placed first in the 200 dash, while senior Julia Kuhnke placed second in the 400 for the Bombers.
In the relays, Braham placed third in the 4x100 and fourth in the 4x200. Doble also placed fifth in the long jump in the rainy conditions.
