Outlook: Following an up-and-down 2022 season, Rush City boys baseball enters 2023 hoping for a winning season. Having only lost one senior to graduation, the Tigers believe this experienced team could do some special things.
“I think we have a very good group of guys and they have worked very hard,” Rush City head coach Matt Morgan said. “I think it would be very special to bring home a conference championship. It has been 17 years since our last conference championship.”
The Tigers have a nice blend of upperclassmen and underclassman that all have varsity experience. Sophomore brothers Noah and Nathan Pace have started on varsity since the eighth grade. Sophomore Logan Kirby is another underclassman the Tigers will depend on heavily.
“The team has done a lot of work in the offseason,” Morgan said. “Now that we have begun practices, we are a little bit more able to hit the ground running as compared to previous seasons.”
That preparation could prove to be pivotal, especially with several early season games in jeopardy due to the lasting snow on the ground heading into April.
While the Tigers are eying a conference championship, qualifying for the state tournament may be even more difficult due to level of competition in their section. Esko and Duluth Marshall are among some of the top teams in the section. Morgan is open and realistic when speaking on the team goals.
“Win a conference championship and make a nice run into the section tournament,” Morgan said. “Last season was the first year in about 10 years that we got out of the first round at sections. Our section is always tough. We really just try to take things one game at a time , but this group has worked really hard to develop its game.”
