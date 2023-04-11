Head coach: Eric Telander.
Top players: Junior Gabe Widenstrom, sophomore Ruth Widenstrom, sophomore Abri Talberg.
Head coach: Eric Telander.
Top players: Junior Gabe Widenstrom, sophomore Ruth Widenstrom, sophomore Abri Talberg.
Outlook: While the roster is still relatively small, the Rush City golf team is slowly growing and head coach Eric Telander is excited about the future.
The team added a few new golfers for this season, while several talented players are back.
“We continue to grow in numbers,” Telander said. “It’s great seeing more kids wanting to be a part of the golf team. They are young but anxious to get out there and contribute. The kids have been getting in plenty of swings in the simulators at Bullrush Golf Course. It’s been nice being able to get that feel back and work on our swing.”
While the late winter weather will inevitably delay the start of the golf season, Telander has several solid returners who will lead the new members of the roster whenever the season finally begins.
“On the boys side, our top returner is Gabe Widenstrom,” Telander said. “He put in more work over the offseason, so I am excited to get him on the course this spring.
“On the girls side, we return Ruth Widenstrom and Abri Talberg, who look to continue to improve and develop their game.”
While the roster numbers are looking better in 2023, it may be tough for the Tigers to compete on a team level week in and week out. Telander seems to be OK with that as long as the program is treading in the right direction.
“The section has seemed to be Hermantown’s favor for some time,” Telander said. “Who knows if that will be changing this year or not? Conference has been won recently by Braham and Pine City. They will be tough to beat.
“We are looking to keep building off last year. Our numbers keep growing and so does our talent around the course.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.