10 years ago:
Cambridge pursues federal aid to improve Alabama. The Cambridge City Council on Feb. 22 accepted a recommendation to receive $1 million in federal transportation funding, scheduled for 2014-2015, for reconstructing Alabama Street South-also known as Flanders Street off Hwy. 95 at Menards. The plan, which has been on the city’s radar since submitting an application for federal funding over the past four years, involves widening and improving the integrity of Alabama Street South, which borders a popular lake and the Joe’s Lake Road neighborhood.
•••••
Commissioners reject power plant on 3-2 vote. On a 3-2 vote the Chisago County Commissioners, Wednesday night, Feb. 17, agreed not to enter into a Development Agreement, Host Fee Agreement and Host Fee Allocation Agreement with Sunrise Energy, LLC for construction of a 780 megawatt electric-generating power plant in Lent Township.
25 years ago:
Local piano students win at MMTA state contest. Nine local piano students competed in the Minnesota Music Teacher State Contest preliminaries Feb. 11 and 12 at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and four were chosen to go on as finalists. The four finalists are Heidi Nordin, daughter of Sharon Nordin of Isanti; Katy Venneman, daughter of Bob and Tina Venneman of Isanti; Samuel Anderson, son of Roger and Joyce Anderson of Isanti; and Leah Collins, daughter of Nancy Collins of Cambridge. Other students competing in the contest were Ryan Kasl, Steven and Laura Dehn, Luke Anderson and Sondra Oien. All are students of Midge McCloy of Cambridge.
•••••
College hopes to build in ‘95. Architectural plan revisions nearly completed, Dean Carlyle Davidson at Cambridge Community College Center say calls for bids will soon be published. Although ground was broken last September for the site on the banks of Rum River, bids came in about $1 million over the $8 million allocated by the Legislature, bringing the project to a halt.
50 years ago:
Lakeland Dairies ceases operations. People of this community and the wide area served by Lakeland Dairies were shocked to hear that as of Friday, February 13, 1970, Lakeland Dairies has terminated its operations. This creamery took over the Isanti Creamery some time ago when it was no longer practical to operate here, and expectations were that Lakeland would be able to survive. However, such was not the case.
•••••
Weather gathers compliments. “It’s a nice day today” begins many main street conversations these days. The thermometer has been decided just where to settle - last week brought some extreme low temperatures with some moderate weather too. Only sign of spring so far is the splashes pedestrians receive from passing motorists.
•••••
VandeKamps Tour Europe; Return in New Boeing 747. Mr. and Mrs. Lambert VandeKamp spent a 15 day vacation in Europe. They arrived in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 4 and were met by their son and daughter-in-law Gary and Gail. Together they toured Germany, France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Holland.
