10 years ago:
Twenty years on North Branch school board, Donna Setter steps down. Donna Setter has been serving the families of North Branch Area School District No. 138 for 20 years. On Jan. 26 she resigned her position on the school board.
•••••
Anoka-Ramsey Scholardazzle fundraiser raises over $22,000. The Anoka-Ramsey Community College annual Scholardazzle fundraiser sponsored by the college’s Cambridge Campus Foundation raised over $22,000 in gross revenue, breaking last year’s record of $20,120. The event, organized by the Cambridge Campus Foundation Board of Directors and college staff, drew more than 130 people to help local students attend college.
•••••
Celebrating the library link site. A large crowd gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the East Central Regional Library Isanti Link Site on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Members of the Friends of the Isanti Area Library, East Central Regional Library Board, Isanti City Council members and staff, Isanti County Board of Commissioners, Isanti chamber members, Isanti Ambassadors and Senator Rick Olseen were on hand to enjoy the festivities.
25 years ago:
New prison site: And, yes, it’s in Braham. Official word from the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Jan. 31, was that the new 800-bed close-custody correctional facility would be placed in the Braham area. Problems with unsuitable soils at the original site led many people to believe it was “all over” in Braham. And when the Braham community group was given a chance to find another location, some people in the community seemed confused. But it was stressed by the DOC that the selection process was not designed for a particular site, but for a community.
•••••
Courthouse open for business. The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce held the official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to celebrate the opening of the Isanti County Courthouse.
•••••
Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Unit available to speak. Center City-The Chisago County Sheriff’s Department Crime Prevention Unit is available for speaking engagements at meetings of community groups or organizations. Topics of discussion could include neighborhood watch programs, personal safety, Operation Identification and child safety.
50 years ago:
Fire Destroys Barns And Shed at Dixon Farm Monday. A fire broke out at the Pat Dixon farm (formerly the Albin Anderson farm) at Fish Lake about 1:30 Monday afternoon. Two barns and a tool shed were destroyed, along with the family automobile. It was believed that the fire started from sparks from the car as it was being started. The North Branch Fire Department answered the call to the fire.
•••••
Pupils to Meet Modern Millie. On Feb. 2, the Cambridge Junior High School health students in grades 7-8 will have the opportunity to see Modern Milly. Milly is a portable dummy on smoking who reveals to the observer the hazards involved in smoking. Milly, a mechanical dummy, smokes cigarettes and her cutaway section reveals how tobacco smoke and it’s properties affects the human respiratory system.
•••••
Carlton Anderson With Farmers to Washington. Seventy five Minnesotans will be among near to 200 farmers and rural leaders from several states participating in the first Farmers Union Legislative Fly-In of the year. Among those making the trip to Washington D.C., Feb. 1-3, will be Carlton Anderson of Isanti.
