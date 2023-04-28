The concert choirs from Cambridge-Isanti and Princeton high schools will combine to present “The Sacred Veil” at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

“The Sacred Veil” is a collaboration between composer Eric Whitacre and lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri based on Silvestri’s wife, Julie, who died of ovarian cancer at age 36.

