From meeting live insects and playing buggy games, to tasting six-legged snacks and winning creepy-crawly prizes, the public is invited to engage in all things entomology at the U of M’s Great Minnsect Show on Earth Day.
The event will be held at the Department of Entomology at the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Great Minnsect Show is a free public event showcasing the wonders of insects and teaching visitors about the Department of Entomology’s mission to conduct research and education in the science of entomology. The emphasis is on the systematics, biodiversity, biology, ecology, and importance of insects and their relatives in relation to human welfare, and the maintenance of a healthy environment.
The event will feature fun and educational activities for all ages, including live insects; insect games; insect-themed gifts; door prizes; and interactions with entomologists from academia, industry, government, non-profits; and more.
K through 12 students who are interested in including their own insect displays and bug-themed artwork at the event can fill out this form to register for a spot. The event will be held in the Cargill Building, which is located at 1500 Gortner Ave. in St. Paul.
