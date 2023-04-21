From meeting live insects and playing buggy games, to tasting six-legged snacks and winning creepy-crawly prizes, the public is invited to engage in all things entomology at the U of M’s Great Minnsect Show on Earth Day.

The event will be held at the Department of Entomology at the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

