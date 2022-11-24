Thanksgiving food of choice
I’m not sure if this opinion will be controversial, but there’s one Thanksgiving food that stands above all others.
If we wanted to go down the rabbit hole of favorite dessert for the holiday, that’s an entirely different argument. Nonetheless, there is a food that brings the entire assortment of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and whatever else is served with one’s Thanksgiving dinner all together.
Without a doubt, in my opinion, gravy is that food.
Although it may be frowned upon to consume by its lonesome, the sauce enhances nearly everything on a Thanksgiving plate.
Now, it might seem outlandish at first, but hear me out. Mashed potatoes alone are solid, yet are exponentially better with gravy, creating a Michael Jordan/Scottie Pippen tandem on the plate.
Bread rolls are good with a helping of butter, but dipping them in gravy enhances the experience of dough. Stuffing without gravy for me is nearly inedible. And lastly, those cuts of turkey on the plate, great if cooked properly, reach a new level when combined with the sauce, regardless of perfect preparation.
Though you all might not agree with me, it’s hard to argue the importance of gravy to a Thanksgiving meal. Making everything around itself better is what you look for in a great teammate, and I think gravy fills that role and more.
As a result, I’ll be once again riding the gravy train this Thanksgiving, and I encourage all of you to join me.
— Michael Pappas
Looking forward to hosting
Thanksgiving is such an amazing holiday.
Gathering with family, friends and food. Doesn’t get much better than that, unless of course you have an aunt that talks the entire time and stays all night long. We can’t choose our family, right?
This year I will be hosting half of my family at my home for the very first time, and I couldn’t be more nervous. I love my family, and therefore I didn’t hesitate to host.
My parents split when I was young, so I’ve always spent the holiday at one or the other’s house. I usually spend actual Thanksgiving Day at my mom’s and celebrate another day with my dad. The same will occur this year, but I will be hosting my dad’s side of the family.
Hosting is so much fun but also very stressful, and I figured that out at my housewarming party. But now, I have a whole turkey to worry about. Thankfully, my stepmother offered to cook the turkey and my dad told me to delegate who brings what dish.
This worked out perfect. I gave myself mashed potato duty and now, all I have to do now is get everything together such as the dishware, the extra table and chairs, enough beverages, etc.
Although it may seem stressful, with a little help from my family, I couldn’t be more excited and thankful for Thanksgiving 2022.
— Nikki Hallman
A new Thanksgiving tradition
For the first time in team history, the Minnesota Vikings will play a home game on Thanksgiving Day this year. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will make the holiday trip to Minnesota to face the Vikings in a primetime showdown.
While this will be the first opportunity for me to attend a Vikings game in-person on Thanksgiving, it is not the first time the team has played on the national holiday.
I became a Vikings fan when I was 8 years old back in 1998 in what was one of the most memorable seasons in Vikings history. That year the team traveled to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.
I remember sitting with my family watching a rookie wide receiver named Randy Moss completely torch the Cowboys on that day. Moss finished the contest with three catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns!
The Vikings defeated the Cowboys 46-36 to boost their record to 11-1 at the time. Watching Moss as a young child cemented my Viking fandom. Growing up at that time in Minnesota, all the young football players wanted to be like Moss.
This new generation of kids will now have an opportunity to watch the Vikings on Thanksgiving this year. While I looked up to Moss, the kids growing up in Minnesota today have a star wide receiver named Justin Jefferson to look up to.
Jefferson has developed into arguably the best receiver in football, and kids everywhere have connected with the star player. We’ll see if Jefferson can produce a similar performance to the one Moss had 24 years prior. The LSU product is continuing the rich history of game-changing Vikings wide receivers.
— Mike Harley
Much to be thankful for
Growing up, Thanksgiving was one of my favorite holidays because it combined so many things I enjoy.
I love getting together with family. I love watching football, and the Lions often give me something to cheer about. And I love eating good food.
Notice that I said “eating” good food, not “cooking” it. I have been surrounded by wonderful cooks my entire life, which is part of the reason I never had to cook.
But that’s only part of the reason: The rest of the reason I didn’t participate in cooking is because, well, I’m not good at it. I can follow directions, but really talented chefs know when to veer off the recipe, and I do not.
When I first moved to Minnesota, I was asked to host Thanksgiving. But notice I was not asked to “cook” Thanksgiving dinner. I did help make some desserts, including a pumpkin pie that drew raves; but the turkey was left in more capable hands.
That all changed two years ago.
My son was a student at Bemidji State at the time, and his job was not going to let him leave town over the holidays. So my family and I drove up to him.
We got there late Tuesday night, and spent Wednesday shopping for all the fixings. That night we split up the preparations, and my son and I drew the turkey. Fortunately, my son is a terrific cook; I followed his direction, and the turkey turned out well.
But the best memory of that Thanksgiving was that everything turned out well.
My daughters made magnificent potatoes, and I even enjoyed their sweet potatoes — normally I do not eat sweet potatoes. My son and I collaborated on the dressing, and it was among the best I’ve ever eaten. And the desserts were spectacular as well.
That dinner was not enough to make me think I was actually a good cook. It did make me realize I could go outside my comfort zone and still experience success.
And it made me realize one more time that I have been blessed by an amazing family.
Happy Thanksgiving, dear readers.
— John Wagner
