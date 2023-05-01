Nate Rudolph color.jpg

Dr. Nate Rudolph

We have often said, strong communities have strong schools, and one sign of a strong community is active community service. As we conclude National Volunteer Month and reflect on the importance of service, we want to thank the 800+ volunteers who actively share their time and talents with our schools and our children this year. When volunteers come into our schools, it tells our students that their community cares about them and supports them. And for volunteers, there are rewards as well.

Earlier this year, Grandma Judy, who is a weekly volunteer in our Early Childhood classes, celebrated her 80th Birthday with song, cake and hugs, surrounded by dozens of her little friends. Grandma Judy would tell you that being around children keeps us young. They make her smile and laugh every day she is there.

