I think it goes without saying that a great deal of people have experienced some type of mental health struggles in their lives.
Whether they were open about it, saw a therapist, or unfortunately, felt they had to hide it and tucked it away.
Within the last five years, I feel that mental health has become a more popular topic of discussion. Now, does that mean enough is being done? People are getting proper help? Or that we understand enough to provide the proper help?
I don’t think so. And this means that some of it is up to us.
Many who understand what it is like to “fight your mind” know how difficult it is to win that fight, myself included.
Now, I’m not sharing this for sympathy or for anyone to feel bad for me. I really want to share this to hopefully help others who might be able to relate, or even give them something to try to use in that fight.
When I was discharged from the military, I suffered from a deep depression for about a year and a half after I returned home. This is very common for veterans. We try to find our place in society again, and it’s difficult because there is no one else walking beside you going through what you are going through.
About five months after returning home, I started college and did what most college students do: party and a lot of homework. I had three roommates and was struggling to live with others, despite us being good friends from high school.
I moved out on my own the following year, and that was probably the best decision I made. But I still wasn’t feeling any better. I started writing in a journal — which I still have — and it was really depressing what I wrote. Thankfully, I did have family to confide in.
Everyone’s mental situation is different. Especially what created the depression and anxiety in the first place. But eventually I had an epiphany.
I stayed in my college town over the summer and continued to work, go to the gym and take summer classes while everyone else returned home. It was the Fourth of July and my plans fell through. I also worked that day, so I was pretty depressed that I was alone and had nothing to do.
I wanted to be on the lake, or grill with family, watch fireworks, but I was stuck two hours away from everyone.
I called my mom and she was the one to spark this thought. She told me that I could be the one make this night better or worse.
So that’s when I decided, essentially, to talk to myself. I said: “Nikki, you can make the best of this. Cook a pizza and go watch fireworks!”
The apartment I lived in had a rooftop I could walk right out onto through my back window, and that’s where I could see fireworks from around town.
So that’s exactly what I did. I baked a pizza and sat on the rooftop to watch fireworks.
Now, I can’t say this will work for everyone, but I was able to talk myself into a positive mood. And from then on I only got better. I started doing things to love myself again.
I would buy flowers every so often. I bought nice bed sheets. I went to the gym regularly. I would wake up to make sure I had time to actually cook a nice breakfast, even on busy days.
All of this made me feel so much better, and I had to do it all on my own. Despite my mom being the bright light to spark it, I was able to fight a dark fight.
I will say, though, it comes back every now and again, and sometimes it’s really rough — seasonal depression especially. But ever since then, I have had a better understanding of how to control those thoughts. I even made sure to speak with a counselor through the winter for tips on how to get through the cloudy months.
Talking to myself, and treating myself better, has never felt better.
Nikki Hallman is the community editor of the County News Review.
