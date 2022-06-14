Both the Cambridge Library and the North Branch Library will offer childrens story time each Wednesday now through Aug. 10.
At the Cambridge Public Library, which is located at 111 Dellwood St. North in Cambridge, staff will lead children ages 2-5 and their siblings in singing campfire songs, learning letters, and reading plenty of stories about the great outdoors.
Storytime on the Patio will start at 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday; in case of inclement weather, the meeting will move to the Great Northern Room.
No registration necessary; Storytime will not be held on Wednesday, July 6.
Super Storytime, will be held at 5 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 9 in the library’s Discovery Center.
Participants ages 5-8 and their siblings will sing campfire songs and read plenty of stories about the great outdoors. Super Storytime is recommended for ages 5-8 and their siblings.
No registration necessary; Storytime will not be held on Tuesday, July 5.
These programs are sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn) or call 763-689-7390.
Summer Storytime at the North Branch Library, which is located at 6355 379th Street in North Branch, will feature children ages 3-5 and their siblings singing songs, reading books, learning and having lots of fun with Miss. Amelia.
This 30-minute program will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s community room.
Take-and-make crafts will be available after the program; no registration necessary.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn) or call 651-674-8443.
