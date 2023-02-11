Sports Strongman competition reaction.jpg
The Winter Warriors Strongman/Strongwoman Competition was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Princeton’s Beyond Sport Fitness. 

 Michael Pappas

Hosting the Winter Warriors Strongman/Strongwoman Competition on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Princeton’s Beyond Sport Fitness, Jay Grove, one of the event’s directors, had a good idea the show would go off without a hitch.

But even Grove’s expectations were blown away as the competition blew past what the trainer and coach had in mind.

