During the launch of the Strategic Farming webinar series, Ed Usset, University of Minnesota Extension grain marketing economist, laid out a bullish argument for the next six months of grain markets.

Ending wheat stocks are projected to be the tightest in 15 years, excluding China’s stockpile. The same is true with world corn ending stocks. In addition, the basis is strong. On the other hand, factors favor a bearish outlook, such as a strong dollar, high prices and lagging export and ethanol demands. Brazil is also expecting a record soybean harvest, offsetting the drought in Argentina.

