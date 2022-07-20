Join the Cambridge Public Library for a special outdoor storytime at the Cambridge Farmers’ Market!
Starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, children and their caregivers will enjoy stories, music and movement, and some fun activities. The event will last about 30 minutes.
The Farmers’ Market is located outside of City Center Market, 122 Buchanan St. N., in the downtown Cambridge area.
No registration necessary. In the event of rain, storytime will be canceled.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
