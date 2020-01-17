For Jill Arnoldy, volunteering has always been second nature, and ever since a young age it’s been her desire to give back to the community and those in need.
Most recently, Arnoldy has begun to dedicate her time to animals in need across the globe — more specifically those impacted by the wildfires in Australia. Through her volunteerism and dedication to sharing her passion with others, countless animals will be supported by the efforts.
“This is what keeps me going, this is just what I needed, and God saw that on Friday,” Arnoldy said. “It was a week ago Friday that I asked on the American Rescue Crafters Facebook page what I could do to help.”
Arnoldy, who was following the news on the devastating wildfires in Australia and the impact on the local wildlife, went searching for a way to get involved, which is how she ran across a Facebook group with the same mission.
The woman organizing the page, who is from Maine, encouraged Arnoldy to sew pouches for the recovering animals, and since then she’s been on a mission to do just that, and not only is she embarking on that mission, but gathering the community to assist as well.
The Minnesota Joey Sew-In event, hosted by Arnoldy, will be held on Jan. 18-19 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Christ the King Catholic Church Parish Hall in Cambridge. Community members who would like to support Arnoldy’s effort to provide pouches for the animals effected by the wildfires are encouraged to attend.
“It was Saturday I put a request out to my quilter friends asking if they wanted to get together and have a sew-in. It blew up from there. I went viral, everyone from here to Melbourne, Australia, with their national news,” Arnoldy added.
Her efforts are to provide as many pouches as she can to be sent across the globe for creatures from microbats to joeys, koalas, possums and everything in between.
“The pouches, depending on the size, are for animals anywhere from microbats to joeys,” Arnoldy said. “When the animals, like the baby microbats, are either sick or get burned, these pouches are for them to have as they are getting better.”
“For the microbats, it’s really interesting, once they’re in a pouch, no matter if there are a thousand other bats and pouches, they will go back to their home pouch,” Arnoldy added.
From fabric with bats on it, to flannel receiving blankets for newborn babies, the fabric Arnoldy has been using is colorful and comfortable, which is exactly what she’s going for.
“We need donations of fabric too. We can use heavy duck or twill, flannel, and soft materials; I prefer happy, bright and colorful patterns,” Arnoldy said. “Those people that are taking care of the animals have a horrible job over there; we can make the pouches happy and colorful for them.”
With pouches ranging from 24 inches by 36 inches for the larger joeys to 4 inches by 6 inches for the smallest microbats, Arnoldy has patterns for each and is ready to share her knowledge of crafting them with those willing to volunteer during the upcoming sew-in event.
Anyone interested in supporting Arnoldy’s mission over the weekend is encouraged to just show up and be a part of the effort.
“Even if they don’t sew, we need volunteers. Anyone who wants to iron or fold materials to be laid on the tables in order for others to sew them are needed too,” Arnoldy said. “We need people to do many different things during the sew-in, including packaging and labeling the boxes — everything really.”
“I’m answering the call for help for these animals. Everything has its function, even the bats and snakes, which people usually try to avoid,” Arnoldy added.
Being able to use her talent to support those animals in need is something Arnoldy feels she was called to do, and as she fulfills that calling, she finds it is her purpose.
“God gave me the talent to sew — I can’t do a lot, but if I can sit and sew and make a difference, that’s what I’m going to do,” Arnoldy said.
