A play called “The Nerd” will be performed the next two weekends at St. Croix Festival Theatre.
The theater is located at 125 N Washington St. in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.
Larry Shue’s wild, absurdist romantic comedy will close out Festival Theatre’s 2022 summer season.
With only six performances left, The Nerd will showcase the comedic talents of Festival’s 2022 summer intern/apprentice company.
Each summer, Festival Theatre hires 6-10 theatrical artists from around the nation to join the summer season.
This year’s intern/apprentice company included artists from New York, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, among others.
The Nerd follows Willum, a young architect who is visited by a man he’s never met but who saved his life in Vietnam.
The role of the young architect is played by Festival veteran and Osceola Drama Club Advisor Scott Murdock.
The visitor turning out to be an incredibly inept, hopelessly stupid “nerd” who overstays his welcome with a vengeance.
The role of the nerd is played by Executive Artistic Director Jason Richards.
“The Nerd” is directed by Mark Rosenwinkel in his fourth show directing for Festival Theatre.
Asked why audiences would enjoy this show, Mark replied, “The comic sense of anarchy infused into this play results in a show that is not merely funny, but bizarrely funny, insane funny, fall-out-of-your-chair funny.
“Without giving anything away, let’s just say the gags you see cannot be found in any other play in modern theatre.”
“The Nerd” will have showings on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.
The final weekend of its run includes showings Thursday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. before closing on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.
The play is recommended for ages 10 and up as the show contains some inappropriate language.
Tickets are available online at festivaltheatre.org or by calling Festival’s Box Office at 715-483-3387.
