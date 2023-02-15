BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Braham High School
Feb. 16, 7:15 p.m. vs. McGregor at Braham High School
Feb. 21, 7:15 p.m. vs. Carlton at Braham High School
Feb. 24, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hill City at Hill City High School
Bombers girls basketball
Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl at Braham High School
Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m. vs Swanville at Swanville High School
Feb. 16, 5:45 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia High School
Feb. 20, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mora at Braham High School
Feb. 23, 7:15 p.m. vs. Barnum at Braham High School
Feb. 24, 7:15 p.m. vs. Cromwell-Wright at Braham High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Feb. 16, TBA. Section Team at Pierz High School
Feb. 17, TBA. Section Team Finals at Cloquet High School
Feb. 25, 10 a.m. Section Individuals at Rush City High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys basketball
Feb. 13, 6 p.m. vs. Faith Christian School at Cambridge Christian School
Feb. 16, 7 p.m. vs Victory Homeschool at Cambridge Christian School
Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m. vs. Woodcrest at Woodcrest Baptist Academy
Feb. 24, 6:15 p.m. vs. Valley Christian at Cambridge Christian
Warriors girls basketball
Feb. 21, 4 p.m. vs. Woodcrest at Woodcrest Baptist Academy
Feb. 23, 6 p.m. vs. St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Prep
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m. vs. Big Lake at Big Lake High School
Feb. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School
Feb. 21, 7:15 p.m. vs. Monticello at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 23, 7:15 p.m. vs. North Branch at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets girls basketball
Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m. vs. Big Lake at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Becker at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 21, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Monticello High School
Feb. 23, 7 p.m. vs. North Branch at North Branch High School
Bluejackets boys hockey
Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. vs. Irondale at National Sports Center
Feb. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Wadena-Deer Creek at Isanti Ice Arena
Feb. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Holy Angels at Richfield Ice Arena
Bluejackets gymnastics
Feb. 17, TBA. Section Meet at Elk River High School
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
Feb. 23, 6 p.m. vs. Section Prelims at Northdale Middle School Pool
Feb. 24, 6 p.m. vs. Section Prelims at Northdale Middle School Pool
Feb. 25, 2 p.m. Section Finals at Northdale Middle School Pool
Bluejackets wrestling
Feb. 17, TBA. Section Team at Forest Lake High School
Feb. 25, TBA Section Individuals at Blaine High School
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Feb. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at North Branch High School
Feb. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at North Branch High School
Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at North Branch High School
Feb. 23, 7:15 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Vikings girls basketball
Feb. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School
Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m. vs. Princeton at North Branch High School
Feb. 21, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at North Branch High School
Feb. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti at North Branch High School
Vikings gymnastics
Feb. 17, TBA. Section Meet at St. Francis High School
Vikings wrestling
Feb. 25, 9 a.m. Section Individuals at North Branch High School
Northern Edge boys hockey
Feb. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Cloquet Area Recreation Center
Feb. 16, 7 p.m. vs. St. Paul Academy at East Bethel Ice Arena
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Feb. 16, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mora at Rush City High School
Feb. 17, 5:45 p.m. Mille Lacs at Onamia High School
Feb. 21, 7:15 p.m. vs. Foley at Rush City High School
Tigers girls basketball
Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Rush City High School
Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia High School
Feb. 21, 7:15 p.m. vs. Moose Lake/Willow River at Moose Lake High School
Tigers/Bombers wrestling
Feb. 16, TBA. Section Team at Pierz High School
Feb. 17, TBA. Section Team Finals at Cloquet High School
Feb. 25, 10 a.m. Section Individuals at Rush City High School
Pine City boys hockey
Feb. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Mora at Pine City Civic Center
Rush City Flamingoes girls gymnastics
Feb. 17, TBA. Section 5A tournament at Watertown.
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Feb. 17, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Moose at Isanti Civic Arena
Feb. 24, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice Arena
Feb. 25, 7 pm. vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Coon Rapids Ice Center
