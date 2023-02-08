BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Feb. 10, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at East Central High School
Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Braham High School
Feb. 16, 7:15 p.m. vs. McGregor at Braham High School
Bombers girls basketball
Feb. 9, 5:45 p.m. vs. East Central at Braham High School
Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl at Braham High School
Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m. vs Swanville at Swanville High School
Feb. 16, 5:45 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m. Great River Conference Tournament at Isle High School
Feb. 16, TBA. Section Team at Pierz High School
Feb. 17, TBA. Section Team Finals at Cloquet High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys basketball
Feb. 9, 6:45 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Christian School at St. Cloud Christian School
Feb. 11, 10 a.m. vs. Rochester Homeschool at Cambridge Christian School
Feb. 13, 6 p.m. vs. Faith Christian School at Cambridge Christian School
Feb. 16, 7 p.m. vs Victory Homeschool at Cambridge Christian School
Warriors girls basketball
Feb. 9, 5:15 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Christian School at St. Cloud Christian School
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Feb. 9, 7:15 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m. vs. Big Lake at Big Lake High School
Feb. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School
Bluejackets girls basketball
Feb. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake at Big Lake High School
Feb. 11, 3 p.m. vs. Coon Rapids at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m. vs. Big Lake at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Becker at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets boys hockey
Feb. 10, 7:15 p.m. vs. Becker/Big Lake at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. vs. Irondale at National Sports Center
Feb. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Wadena-Deer Creek at Isanti Ice Arena
Feb. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Holy Angels at Richfield Ice Arena
Bluejackets gymnastics
Feb. 10, 6 p.m. Conference JV Meet at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 17, TBA. Section Meet at Elk River High School
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
No Events Scheduled.
Bluejackets wrestling
Feb. 9, 4:30 p.m. vs. Farmington, Irondale, White Bear Lake at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 11, TBA. Sectional Tournament at Sartell High School
Feb. 17, TBA. Section Team at Forest Lake High School
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Feb. 11, 1 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids at North Branch High School
Feb. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at North Branch High School
Feb. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at North Branch High School
Vikings girls basketball
Feb. 9, 7:15 p.m. vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice at North Branch High School
Feb. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School
Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m. vs. Princeton at North Branch High School
Vikings dance
Feb. 11, 10 a.m. Sections at Bloomington Kennedy High School
Vikings gymnastics
Feb. 10, 6 p.m. Conference JV Meet at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 17, TBA. Section Meet at St. Francis High School
Vikings wrestling
No Events Scheduled
Northern Edge boys hockey
Feb. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena
Feb. 11, 3 p.m. vs. Anoka at Anoka Ice Arena
Feb. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Cloquet Area Recreation Center
Feb. 16, 7 p.m. vs. St. Paul Academy at East Bethel Ice Arena
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey
Regular Season Complete.
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Feb. 10, 7:15 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Rush City High School
Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at Rush City High School
Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Feb. 16, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mora at Rush City High School
Feb. 17, 5:45 p.m. Mille Lacs at Onamia High School
Tigers girls basketball
Feb. 9, 7:15 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School
Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Rush City High School
Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia High School
Tigers/Bombers wrestling
Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m. Great River Conference Tournament at Isle High School
Feb. 16, TBA. Section Team at Pierz High School
Feb. 17, TBA. Section Team Finals at Cloquet High School
Pine City boys hockey
Feb. 10, 7 p.m. vs. Mound Westonka at Pine City Civic Center
Feb. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Mora at Pine City Civic Center
Rush City Flamingoes girls gymnastics
Feb. 17, TBA. Section 5A tournament at Watertown.
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Feb. 10, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Squatch at Isanti Civic Arena
Feb. 11, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Moose at Isanti Civic Arena
Feb. 17, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Moose at Isanti Civic Arena
