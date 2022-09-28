BRAHAM
Bombers football
Sept. 30, 3:15 p.m. vs. North Woods @North Woods High School
Oct. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Moose Lake/Willow River @ Braham High School
Bombers volleyball
Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. vs. East Central @Braham High School
Oct. 4, 5:45 p.m. vs. Ogilvie @ Ogilvie High School
Oct. 6, 7 p.m. vs Rush City @ Braham High School
Bombers Cross Country
Sept 29, 4 p.m. Foley Invitational @Stone Creek Golf Course
Oct. 4, 4 p.m. vs. Multiple schools @ Grand National Golf Club
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors soccer
Sept. 30, 5:15 p.m. vs. Immanuel @ Cambridge Christian School
Oct. 3, 4 p.m. vs. Faith Christian @ Cambridge Christian School
Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m. vs. Defenders @ Rochester Area
Oct. 10, 4 p.m. vs. Valley @ Cambridge Christian School
Warriors volleyball
Sept. 29, 6 p.m. vs. St. Francis Christian @Cambridge Christian School
Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m. vs. Immanuel @Cambridge Christian School
Oct. 3, 5 p.m. vs. Faith Christian @ Faith Christian
Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m. vs. Defenders @ Rochester Area
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets football
Sept. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello @Monticello High School
Oct. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @ Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets cross country
Sept. 29, 4 p.m. Foley Invitational @Stone Creek Golf Course
Oct. 4, 4 p.m. vs. Multiple schools @ Grand National Golf Club
Bluejackets boys soccer
Sept. 29, 5 p.m. vs. Becker @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Oct. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Proctor @ Cambridge-Isanti High School
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Mesabi East @ Mesabi East High School
Bluejackets girls soccer
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. vs. Becker @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Oct. 1, 1 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Oct. 4, 4 p.m. vs. Legacy Christian @ Legacy Christian Academy
Bluejackets volleyball
Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Blaine @Blaine High School
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis @Cambridge-Isanti High School
Oct. 1, 9 a.m. Chisago Lakes Tournament @Chisago Lake High School
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Centennial @ Centennial High School
Bluejackets girls tennis
Sept. 27, 4 p.m. vs. Big Lake @Cambridge-Isanti High School
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings football
Sept. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids @Grand Rapids High School
Oct. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Duluth Denfeld @ North Branch High School
Vikings boys soccer
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis @St. Francis High School
Oct. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Cloquet @ North Branch
Oct. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Zimmerman @ Zimmerman High School
Oct. 8, 1 p.m. vs. Duluth Marshall @ Duluth Marshall High School
Vikings girls soccer
Sept. 29, 5 p.m. vs St. Francis @ St. Francis High School
Oct. 1, 1 p.m. vs. Forest Lake @North Branch High School
Oct. 3, 5 p.m. vs. Duluth Marshall @ Duluth Marshall High School
Oct. 8, 1 p.m. vs. Mahtomedi @ North Branch High School
Vikings volleyball
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. vs. Becker @North Branch High School
Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m. Centennial Invitational @Centennial Middle School
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @ North Branch High School
Oct. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello @ Monticello High School
Vikings girls tennis
Sept. 27, 4 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes @North Branch High School
RUSH CITY
Tigers football
Sept. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin @Andy Saloka Field
Oct. 7 p.m. vs. Mesabi East @ Mesabi East High School
Tigers cross country
Sept. 29, 4 p.m. St. John’s Prep @Radio Tower Field
Oct. 4, 4 p.m. vs. Multiple schools @ Grand National Golf Club
Tigers volleyball
Sept. 27, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central @East Central High School
Sept. 29, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs @Rush City High School
Oct. 4, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson @ Rush City High School
Oct. 6, 7:15 p.m. vs. Braham @ Braham High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Sept. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Minnesota Blue Ox @Coon Rapids Ice Center
Oct. 1, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Mullets @Isanti Ice Arena
Oct. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Steele County Blades @ Four Seasons Centre
Oct. 8, 7:15 p.m. vs. Minnesota Squatch @ Furniture and Things Community Event Center
