BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Braham High School
Jan. 31, 7:15 p.m. vs. Wrenshall at Braham High School
Feb. 2, 7:15 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School
Bombers girls basketball
Jan. 26, 5:45 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Jan. 30, 7:15 p.m. vs. Little Falls at Braham High School
Feb. 3, 5:45 p.m. vs Ogilvie at Braham High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Jan. 26, 5 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids, Zimmerman at Braham High School
Feb. 2, 5 p.m. vs. Little Falls, Proctor/Hermantown, Pine City/Hinckley at Pine City High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Boys basketball
Jan. 30, 6:15 p.m. vs. Valley Christian School at Valley Christian School
Girls basketball
No Games Scheduled.
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. vs. Coon Rapids at Coon Rapids High School
Jan. 31, 7:15 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 3, 7 p.m. vs. North Branch at North Branch High School
Bluejackets girls basketball
Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. vs. Princeton at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. vs. Brainerd at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 31, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School
Feb. 2, 7:15 p.m. vs. North Branch at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets boys hockey
Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. vs. Little Falls at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 31, 7 p.m. vs. Tartan at Tartan Arena
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Northern Edge at East Bethel Ice Arena
Bluejackets gymnastics
Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Jan. 28, 12 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. vs Big Lake at Big Lake High School
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 28, 1:00 p.m. vs Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m. vs Conference JV Meet at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets wrestling
Jan. 26, 6 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Jan. 27, 5 p.m. vs Multiple schools at Simley High School
Feb. 3, 6 p.m. vs Big Lake at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Woodbury at East Bethel Ice Arena
Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Two Rivers/St. Paul at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 28, 7 p.m. vs. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at Champlin Ice Forum
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Isanti Ice Arena
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at North Branch High School
Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. vs. Hibbing at Lincoln Elementary School
Jan. 31, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Feb. 2, 6 p.m. vs. Hermantown at North Branch High School
Feb. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti at North Branch High School
Vikings girls basketball
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Monticello High School
Jan. 28, 12 p.m. vs. Cloquet at North Branch High School
Jan. 31, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis at North Branch High School
Feb. 2, 7:15 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Vikings dance
Jan. 28, 11 a.m. vs Multiple Schools at Monticello High School
Vikings gymnastics
No Events Scheduled
Vikings wrestling
Jan. 27, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple Schools at North Branch High School
Feb. 2, 5 p.m. vs. Johnson, Como Park, Cretin-Derham Hall at Johnson High School
Northern Edge boys hockey
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City Civic Center
Jan. 31, 7 p.m. vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice at East Bethel Ice Arena
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti at East Bethel Ice Arena
Feb. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Mora/Milaca at Mora Civic Center
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Woodbury at East Bethel Ice Arena
Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Two Rivers/St. Paul at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 28, 7 p.m. vs. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at Champlin Ice Forum
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Isanti Ice Arena
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Rush City High School
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Milaca at Milaca High School
Tigers girls basketball
Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City High School
Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. vs. Minneapolis North at Rush City High School
Jan. 31, 7:15 p.m. vs. Foley at Rush City High School
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Tigers/Bombers wrestling
Jan. 26, 5 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids, Zimmerman at Braham High School
Feb. 2, 5 p.m. vs. Little Falls, Proctor/Hermantown, Pine City/Hinckley at Pine City High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Riverkings at South Wood County Recreation Center
Jan. 28, 7 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Riverkings at South Wood County Recreation Center
Feb. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Steele County Blades at Four Seasons Centre
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.