BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Feb. 2, 7:15 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School
Feb. 7, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City High School
Feb. 10, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at East Central High School
Bombers girls basketball
Feb. 3, 5:45 p.m. vs Ogilvie at Braham High School
Feb. 7, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City at Braham High School
Feb. 9, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at Braham High School
Feb. 10, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl at Braham High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Feb. 2, 5 p.m. vs. Little Falls, Proctor/Hermantown, Pine City/Hinckley at Pine City High School
Feb. 7, 4 p.m. vs. Multiple Schools at Cloquet High School
Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m. vs. Multiple Schools at Isle High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys basketball
Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes Baptist at Cambridge Christian
Feb. 9, 6:45 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Christian at St. Cloud Christian
Feb. 11, 10 a.m. vs. Rochester Area Homeschool at Cambridge Christian
Warriors girls basketball
Feb. 7, 6 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes Baptist at Cambridge Christian
Feb. 9, 5:15 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Christian at St. Cloud Christian
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Feb. 3, 7 p.m. vs. North Branch at North Branch High School
Feb. 9, 7:15 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Bluejackets girls basketball
Feb. 2, 7:15 p.m. vs. North Branch at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 6, 7:15 p.m. vs. St. Francis at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake at Big Lake High School
Feb. 11, 3 p.m. vs. Coon Rapids at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets boys hockey
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Northern Edge at East Bethel Ice Arena
Feb. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Isanti Ice Arena
Feb. 10, 7:15 p.m. vs. Becker/Big Lake at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
Bluejackets gymnastics
Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. vs Big Lake at Big Lake High School
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m. vs Conference JV Meet at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets wrestling
Feb. 3, 6 p.m. vs Big Lake at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 9, 4:30 p.m. vs. Multiple Schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Feb. 2, 6 p.m. vs. Hermantown at North Branch High School
Feb. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti at North Branch High School
Feb. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake at Big Lake High School
Feb. 11, 1 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids at North Branch High School
Vikings girls basketball
Feb. 2, 7:15 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Feb. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake at North Branch High School
Feb. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice at North Branch High School
Vikings dance
Feb. 11, 10 a.m. vs. Multiple Schools at Bloomington Kennedy High School
Vikings gymnastics
Feb. 7, 6 p.m. vs. Rush City at North Branch High School
Vikings wrestling
Feb. 2, 5 p.m. vs. Johnson, Como Park, Cretin-Derham Hall at Johnson High School
Northern Edge boys hockey
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti at East Bethel Ice Arena
Feb. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Mora/Milaca at Mora Civic Center
Feb. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Northern Edge at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
Feb. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes Arena
Feb. 11, 3 p.m. vs. Anoka at Anoka Ice Arena
Northern Tiers Stars
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Isanti Ice Arena
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Milaca at Milaca High School
Feb. 7, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at Rush City High School
Feb. 10, 7:15 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Rush City High School
Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at Rush City High School
Tigers girls basketball
Jan. 31, 7:15 p.m. vs. Foley at Rush City High School
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Feb. 7, 6 p.m. vs. Royalton at Royalton High School
Feb. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School
Tigers/Bombers wrestling
Feb. 2, 5 p.m. vs. Little Falls, Proctor/Hermantown, Pine City/Hinckley at Pine City High School
Feb. 7, 4 p.m. vs. Multiple Schools at Cloquet High School
Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m. vs. Multiple Schools at Isle High School
Pine City boys hockey
Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena
Feb. 7, 7:15 p.m. vs. Becker/Big Lake at Princeton Ice Arena
Feb. 10, 7 p.m. vs. Mound Westonka at Pine City Civic Center
Feb. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Mora at Pine City Civic Center
Flamingos girls gymnastics
Feb. 2, 6 p.m. vs. Princeton at Rush City Aquatic Center
Feb. 7, 6 p.m. vs. North Branch at North Branch
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Feb. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Steele County Blades at Four Seasons Centre
Feb. 10, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Squatch at Isanti Civic Arena
Feb. 11, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Moose at Isanti Civic Center
