The Braham students who competed in the spelling bee are, front row from left, Brooklyn Azuolaitis, Henry Asleson, Eli Benzen, Huck Kuhn, Alexis Lucht, Sophia Wendorff, and Karmen Perrone. Back row, from left, are Superintendent Ken Gagner, Grace Kuhnke, Morgan Cummins, Kiera Ruther, Anna Long, Mariah Heath, Logan Dahlin, Isabelle Dahlin, and Gabriel Flora.
The auditorium was quiet, the tension was mounting — not even the buzz of a bee was heard.
The annual Braham spelling bee was in progress.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, students advanced from the classroom spelling bee to the Braham School District spelling bee.
Students participating at the district level were Isabelle Dahlin, Karmen Peronne, Alexis Lucht, Henry Asleson, Anna Long, Eli Benzen, Brooklyn Azuolaitis, Huck Kuhn, Logan Dahlin, Mariah Heath, Sophia Wendorff, Gabriel Flora, Grace Kuhnke, Morgan Cummins, and Kiera Ruther.
The district champion, Sophia Wendorff, will advance to the regional spelling bee on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Resource Training & Solutions in Sartell.
Four regional winners will advance to the Minnesota Multi-Regional State Spelling Bee to be held at Lakes County Service Cooperative in Fergus Falls on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The multi-region state winner advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee the week of May 24-29 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
